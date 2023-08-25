WRIGHTSVILLE — Eastern York scored three times in the opening quarter to jump all over Columbia on its way to a 46-0 win in the cross-river football rivalry Friday night.

Both teams finished below .500 a year ago, and it was the Golden Knights who seized the opportunity to take a step forward in this nonleague 2023 season opener. Eastern York took the opening kickoff and pieced together a 12-play, 56-yard drive capped by a 4-yard run by sophomore running back Nuh’si Valenti. The Golden Knights then forced a three-and-out and received the ball back at the Columbia 5, where Ethan Sgrignoli (9 carries, 69 yards) punched it in for a touchdown on the very next play.

Later in the first quarter, after another Columbia three-and-out, Eastern York quarterback Quinn Bramble threw an interception in the red zone, immediately giving the ball back to the Crimson Tide. But the Golden Knights’ defense took the ball back after Columbia came up short of converting a fourth-and-11 from its own 10. On the next play, Zere’Quiz Robinson sliced through the Tide defense for a 19-yard touchdown to give Eastern York a 20-0 lead.

Bramble finished 6-for-14 for 75 yards and two touchdowns—a pair of late second quarter strikes 13 seconds apart to tight end Jonathan Rose to lift the Golden Knights to a 33-0 halftime lead.

Star of the game

Valenti had 11 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns while also leading (three sacks) a Golden Knights defense that kept the pressure on Columbia quarterback Cameron McClair all night.

Key statistic

Columbia mustered just 42 yards of total offense and had seven plays go for negative yardage.

Up next

Columbia opens its home slate next week with a nonleague game against Hanover.