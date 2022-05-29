Four Lancaster-Lebanon League senior football standouts put a bow on their prep careers Sunday in the PSFCA East/West all-star event at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg.

Lancaster Catholic punter Daniel Mueller and Northern Lebanon linebacker Kalani Adams played in the small school game, while Manheim Central quarterback Judd Novak and Elco linebacker Luke Williams represented the L-L League in the big school game.

East blanks West in big school runaway

Novak, a Kutztown recruit, had a nifty game in the pocket for the victorious East squad, which put on a defensive clinic in a 37-0 whitewash win.

The Barons’ dual-threat QB hit on 3-of-6 passes for 82 yards — a chain-moving 27.3 yards per completion — with a pair of touchdown throws, as the East piled up 287 yards and 12 first downs.

Novak hit Coatesville’s Tommy Ortega for a 32-yard TD strike, and he tossed a 35-yard TD pass to North Penn’s Levi Carroll as the East rolled.

Williams, a Bloomsburg recruit, helped the East’s defense contain the West’s offense, which managed just 40 total yards, all through the air, and the East forced three turnovers in pitching a shutout.

West topples East in small school tilt

Have a day, Mercury Swaim.

Bedford’s quarterback and St. Francis University recruit accounted for five touchdowns, leading the West to a 49-14 romp over the East in Sunday’s small school game.

Swaim clicked on 13-of-20 passes for 253 yards with two TD tosses, and he also rushed for 89 yards with three TD keepers, as the West built a commanding 35-7 halftime lead.

Mueller, a Villanova recruit, had a solid day booting the ball for the East squad. He averaged 45.3 yards on three punts, with a long of 51 yards, helping the East get out of some sticky situations.

Adams, a Shippensburg recruit, played linebacker for the East team, which yielded 22 first downs and 477 yards of total offense, including 226 yards on the ground, as Swaim and the West side stuffed the stat sheet.

The East team was held to seven first downs and 115 total yards, including just 36 rushing yards.

