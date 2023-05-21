The first two spring all-star football games are in the books, and it was a split.

In the PSFCA East-West games on Sunday at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg, East edged West 41-34 in the small school game. And in the nightcap, West topped East 24-16 in the big school game.

Annville-Cleona coach Matt Gingrich guided the victorious small school squad, and 15 Lancaster-Lebanon League senior standouts participated in the two games.

BIG SCHOOL: West 24, East 16

A pair of Lancaster County players came up big for the East, which couldn’t quite get over the hump against the West.

Ephrata RB Andre Weidman had 30 rushing yards on just three carries, and Elizabethtown WR Braden Cummings hauled in a 66-yard reception for the East, which put up 326 yards of total offense, but couldn’t solve the West, which had 272 rushing yards.

Weidman, Cummings, Manheim Central’s Wyatt Kupres and Cocalico’s Chuckie Drain played for the East team, while Solanco’s Elijah Cunningham suited up for the victorious West squad on Sunday.

Cumberland Valley QB Isaac Sines came up large for the West team, completing 4 of 8 passes for 24 yards and rushing for 123 yards on six keepers with a TD keeper.

Coatesville QB Harrison Susi passed for 130 yards for the East.

SMALL SCHOOL : East 41, West 34

Hamburg QB Xavier Menapace clicked on 10 of 14 passes for 107 yards with a pair of touchdown tosses, and he rushed for 38 yards on seven keepers with a TD run to kick-start the East’s offense, which produced 375 yards.

Meanwhile, Berks Catholic’s Josiah Jordan earned MVP honors after he had two carries for 13 yards, 10 receptions for 138 yards with a pair of TD grabs, and he tacked on an 84-yard kickoff return, which set up Menapace’s 4-yard TD keeper.

Jordan hauled in a 6-yard TD catch from Menapace, and he caught a 47-yard TD pass from Northern Lehigh’s Nick Frame.

Hamburg’s Pierce Mason rushed for 15 yards and he caught a pass, Wyomissing’s Ian Levering booted three extra points, Berks Catholic’s Andrew Kurtas kicked one PAT, and the East team had a goal-line stand in the waning seconds to ice their victory.

Menapace, Jordan, Mason, Levering, Kurtas, Lancaster Catholic’s Jaevon Parker and Ed Dresch, Annville-Cleona’s Alex Long, Hamburg’s Charles Sheppard and Wyomissing’s Brock Kistler all repped the L-L League in the East’s win.

