It will be a busy Memorial Day weekend for a handful of Lancaster-Lebanon League football senior standouts, with a pair of popular pigskin all-star game events on tap for Sunday and Monday.

Sunday afternoon, Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium in Harrisburg will play host to the PSFCA East-West all-star games. The small school skirmish is at high noon, and the big school clash is set for a 6:30 p.m. start.

It all wraps up Memorial Day afternoon on Monday with the annual Big 33 game — Pennsylvania’s best vs. Maryland’s all-stars — back at Bishop McDevitt at 2 p.m. The East-West games and the Big 33 classic have been played in recent years at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field, but event organizers shifted the venue to Rocco Ortenzio Stadium this year.

4 FOR THE SHOW

A fearsome foursome of L-L League players are set for Sunday’s East-West games. Lancaster Catholic specialist Daniel Mueller (Villanova recruit) and Northern Lebanon LB Kalani Adams (Shippensburg) are slated to play in the small school game, and Manheim Central QB Judd Novak (Kutztown) and Elco LB Luke Williams (Bloomsburg) will tee it up in the big school game.

Mueller averaged 42 yards per punt last fall for the Crusaders, and he’ll go down as one of the best punter-kicker specialists to come through the L-L League. Meanwhile, Adams piled up 100-plus tackles for the Vikings, who made a return trip to the district playoffs last fall.

Novak had a dynamite senior season for the Barons, passing for nearly 1,900 yards with 23 TD tosses, plus 603 rushing yards and nine more scores as Manheim Central shared the Section 2 title and went to the district playoffs. And Williams was a force at LB for the Raiders, with 115 tackles and three sacks.

Northern Lebanon skipper Jason Rice is serving as an assistant coach for the East team in the small school game.

2 FOR 33

A pair of major Division I recruits will represent the L-L League in Monday’s Big 33 clash, as Cocalico people-mover offensive lineman Ryan Brubaker and Manheim Township pass-catcher du jour Anthony Ivey earned spots on Pennsylvania’s roster.

Brubaker, a South Carolina recruit, was a Pennsylvania Football News all-state selection last fall, while Ivey, a Penn State commit, caught 49 passes for 655 yards with eight TD grabs, picking up Section 1 Wide Receiver of the Year and Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state honors in the process.

Manheim Central skipper Dave Hahn is serving as an assistant coach for Pennsylvania’s squad.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage