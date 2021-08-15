From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. When Conestoga Valley got heat acclimatization practices started bright and early last Monday morning, senior O-line/D-line standout Carter May was the first player in. “I can’t be any more excited for the season,” May said. “I got here at 6:30 in the morning, and I didn’t have to be here until 7:45. I was sitting on the bench outside waiting for Coach (Gerad) Novak to open the doors. First one in. I got here before anybody else.” May and the rest of his Buckskins’ teammates are stoked after last year’s 5-0 finish. Plenty of good vibes in CV’s camp — and May couldn’t wait any longer for heat acc to get started, and for the Bucks to recapture the feeling of last year’s fast finish. "Last year tops every football season I've ever had," May said. "When we showed everyone what we could do last year, that was the best feeling ever. Hopefully we can do it again this year."

2. There’s a new item in Lampeter-Strasburg’s football office, situated in the field house opposite the Pioneers’ stadium: A new chair behind the head coach’s desk. Rookie skipper Victor Ridenour, who took over for his good friend, and longtime L-S coach John Manion, brought in a new office chair. “I just couldn’t sit in John’s chair,” Ridenour said. “So I brought in a new one.” Ridenour said he still stops at his old chair in the office room, where he sat for years as a Pioneers’ assistant and defensive coordinator. Habit. But Manion’s chair? Ridenour has way too much respect for him to sit in it, so he had it retired.

3. Wilson was the 5-seed in a 4-team District 3 Class 6A bracket last fall, after the Bulldogs went 6-1. That meant no playoff trip — even after Harrisburg forfeited its semifinal game vs. York on a Monday, literally two hours after D3 approved the brackets and said there would be no changes if a team had to forfeit because of COVID. As you can imagine, that didn’t go over very well in football-crazy West Lawn; the Bulldogs would have been the next team in, but D3 stuck to its guns, awarded York a forfeit victory, and Wilson remained home. The timing of it all certainly didn’t look very good. “We have a huge chip on our shoulders from that,” Bulldogs’ senior two-way terror Gavin Lenart said this week. “That’s been our motivation throughout summer workouts. We feel like we got snubbed, so now we want this more than anybody else.” Wilson usually doesn’t need much motivation to do its thing. Now the Bulldogs have something that will unify them and push them forward, so watch out.

