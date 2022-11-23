From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

T-minus a couple of days before the playoffs resume, with Manheim Township, Cocalico, Exeter, Manheim Central and Wyomissing still strutting their stuff on the postseason dance floor. More notables about their playoff pursuits:

1. It’s that time of year: The temps have chilled. It’s dark at 4:30. Leaves are whipping around. And the football teams that are still standing try and ride their durable backs in an attempt to establish the run game and impose their will along the line of scrimmage. Two such durable L-L League backs — and rugged O-line crews — will square off in the same game on Friday in Reading, when Cocalico and host Exeter duke it out for D3-5A glory. Say hello to Cocalico’s Sam Steffey and Exeter’s Richie Karstien, a couple of battering-ram ball-carriers who have gotten stronger and done more damage the deeper the season has gone. Steffey has done a ton of heavy lifting in the postseason, chewing up yardage and finding the end zone aplenty in wins over Elizabethtown (26-174, 2 TD), Gettysburg (36-175, 2 TD) and Solanco (31-251, 3 TD). That’s 600 yards on the dot on 93 takes (6.5 yards per pop) with seven TD romps in 12 crunch-time postseason quarters. For the season, Steffey is up to 1,728 yards on 274 carries (6.3 yards per touch) with 22 TD rumbles. He’s been a horse for the Eagles. Meanwhile, Karstien has come up big in both of Exeter’s playoff games to date, carving it up on the ground in wins over Dover (22-205, 1 TD) and Northern York (34-175, 1 TD). That’s 56 carries for 380 yards (6.8 yards per take) with two TD runs in eight must-have postseason quarters, as the Eagles are a perfect 12-0 and will try and defend their D3-5A championship when Cocalico comes calling on Friday. For the season, Karstien is at 1,533 yards on 213 workmanlike carries (7.2 yards per touch) with 19 TD bolts. If you want to win and advance in the playoffs — especially this time of year, when everything is magnified — you better have a quality back and some big boys up front to pave the way. Cocalico and Exeter both have that box checked. May the best rushing attack — and the better rush-D effort at the end of the day — win that duel.

2. Bishop McDevitt’s fancy passing attack gets a lot of pub, and rightfully so. Hey, when your blue-chip QB has 44 TD passes against just one interception, and your two leading receivers are both blue-chip pass-catchers and home-run threats on the flanks, those guys will get a lot of attention. This just in: McD can run the ball, too. Marquese Williams is the quintessential tailback; the B1G Minnesota recruit scooted for 149 yards with three touchdowns last week in the D3-4A semifinals vs. Twin Valley, and he’s up to 1,034 yards on 103 carries (a nifty, stick-moving 10 yards per pop) with 23 TD sprints. Yes, Manheim Central's DB’s will busy chasing McD’s receivers around on Friday in the 4A finale in Harrisburg. But the Barons’ front seven must keep tabs on Williams, a breakaway back who is always looking for daylight.

3. Wyomissing’s defense — razor sharp and tops in the L-L League — will get a big test Friday when the Spartans head to Danville to take on the D4-champ Ironmen in a PIAA-3A quarterfinal. Three Danville O players to watch: QB Zach Gordon (100-of-134 for 2,130 yards, 32 TD tosses), RB Ty Stauffer (136-1,140, 7.3 avg., 19 TD runs) and WR Carson Persing (49-1,104, 22.5 avg., 23 TD catches) are all playmakers. And yes, Persing really does have 23 TD receptions this season. That’s tied for most in a single season in D4 history with Southern Columbia grad Julian Fleming, who is catching passes for Ohio State these days. Persing’s career numbers are simply jaw-dropping: After a 5-catch, 136-yard, 2-TD performance last week vs. Loyalsock in the D4 finale, he’s up to 221 receptions for 4,228 (19.1 yards per grab) with 59 TD snags. He’s had three 1,000-yard receiving seasons in a row, with 60-plus catches in his sophomore and junior campaigns. Persing’s 221 catches are tied for fifth-most — with Seton La Salle grad Carmen Connolly — in Pennsylvania history, and he’s approaching the state record for single-season TD grabs, which is 27, held by Allentown Central Catholic’s Kevin Gulyas back in 2011. Safe to say Wyo’s secondary will be in the spotlight to keep Persing under wraps.

