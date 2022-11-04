DOVER — It was difficult to hear coach Matt Zamperini’s words as he tried to console his players. The band was still playing and the opponent was still cheering.

That’s the stark reality of the District Three playoffs: One team’s misery is another’s celebration. Garden Spot was coming to grips with the end.

The scene, with players crying and hugging everyone around them, told a story. There’s really nothing like high school football.

“It’s a culture; it’s an identity you’ve built yourself into,” linebacker Blake Weaver said. “There’s no offseason, really. When you can’t do it any more, a piece of you feels like it’s missing.”

Seventh-seeded Dover knocked off No. 10 Garden Spot 40-21 at home in the Class 5A first round Friday night. The Eagles earned a date with No. 2 Exeter next week.

Tyler Hurst, one of Garden Spot’s seniors, was slowly accepting that he had just played his final scholastic game.

“When I was a Midget, looking at the high school team practicing or playing, you never think you’ll get there,” Hurst said. “In the blink of an eye, you’re there and trying to absorb it all. Now I’m here and it’s over. It goes so fast.”

If you were to create a high school player in a lab, it might be Hurst. He’s a 5-foot-11, 215-pound wrecking ball who has served as a two-way lineman since he was a sophomore.

Weaver, who lines up on the strong side next to Hurst, said it gets boring sometimes. Teams run in the other direction, and, when they don’t, it’s often Hurst who makes the tackle.

All gas, no brakes. That’s the nickname Weaver gave to his teammate.

“Tyler is one of those people who just goes,” Weaver said. “He wreaks havoc inside. You’re definitely grateful to have a guy like him on your team.”

Garden Spot (7-4) desperately wanted to keep this ride going. But it made too many mistakes and couldn’t get enough stops for that to happen.

The Spartans traded haymakers with Dover for a while. Weaver rushed for a 72-yard TD and caught a pass for an 81-yard score. Quarterback Kye Harting scored on a 2-yard run to tie it at 21-21 with 7:44 left in the second quarter.

Dover (9-2) pulled away from there. The Eagles produced 484 yards of offense and 20 first downs. They took advantage of four turnovers and a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone.

“You can’t overcome all that in Week 11,” Zamperini said. “Maybe midseason against a weaker team you can. But not against those guys.”

There were some handmade signs hanging on the fence behind Garden Spot’s bench. One mentioned Spartan pride. One said to fear no one. One was dedicated to Hurst.

“It ain’t no fun,” the sign said, “to get hit by 66.”

Hurst remembered every detail from the first time he put on that blue-and-white jersey. He was dreading the moment he had to take it off.

“I’m about to do that in a couple of minutes,” Hurst said. “It’ll be some deep emotions.”

During his postgame remarks, Zamperini told his players he was grateful ... for how hard they worked, for how many memories they created.

All those tears and hugs were a good sign. They showed that the season was fulfilling.

“For the seniors, at the sound of a buzzer it’s all over for most of them,” Zamperini said. “You try to paint that picture for them and use it as a motivational tool to play every snap like it’s your last. But it doesn’t punch you in the mouth until it’s gone.”

One of those handmade signs read: “Small town, big dream.”

Garden Spot’s dream is over for this season. It was fun while it lasted.