After a 2-0 start to the 2020 campaign, Donegal linemen dropped like flies during a Week Three loss at Garden Spot.

“Three linemen went down,” Indians coach Chad Risberg recalled. “All got hurt during the game, including our best senior lineman.”

All three were still out the next game — a lopsided loss to eventual District Three Class 4A champion Lampeter-Strasburg.

Donegal finally got healthy for a Week Five win over Lebanon, only for COVID-19 quarantines to take players out of action over the final two weeks, contributing to losses to Ephrata and Berks Catholic.

All of that is to say many of the players who filled in last year are returning.

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section Three PIAA: Class 4A Head coach: Chad Risberg (fourth season, 15-12) Base offense: Wing-T Base defense: 4-3/3-4 2020 results: 3-4 (2-3 L-L) Key players returning: QB-DB Landon Baughman, RB-DB Ian Brown, C-DT Owen Champ, OG-LB Brandon Coco, OG-DE Gavin Creek, TE-DE Owen Fisher, RB-LB Jon Holmes, RB-LB Connor Hyle, WR-DE Josh Myers, RB-LB-K Noah Rohrer, RB-DB Cody Stough, OT-DT Casey Tippett, OT-DT Brandon Witmer.

“We have a lot of younger guys who know what it’s like to play the varsity game,” Donegal lineman Owen Champ said. “That should help us this year.”

About the offense

Champ, Gavin Creek and Brandon Coco return along the offensive line, a unit that will be filled out by newcomers Brandon Witmer and Casey Tippett. Tight end Owen Fisher is also back.

The rest of the offense will have fresh faces. Junior Landon Baughman will be the first-year varsity quarterback in Donegal’s Wing-T attack. While he saw a ton of action on defense, Baughman threw just two passes a year ago. It’s worth noting he’s the younger brother of sister Kiera Baughman, a former Donegal all-state basketball player.

“He’s a heck of an athlete,” Risberg said of Baughman. “He’s picked up things well.”

Shouldering the load in the running game will be Ian Brown (39 carries, 190 yards, one TD in 2020), Noah Rohrer (26 carries, 91 yards) and Connor Hyle (16 carries, 79 yards, 2 TDs), along with Cody Stough and Jon Holmes.

About the defense

Risberg is most excited about the linebackers in Donegal’s 4-3/4-4 defensive scheme, a unit led by Rohrer (55 tackles) and Hyle (36 tackles). They’ll play alongside Holmes and Coco.

Champ (26 tackles) and Creek (11 tackles) return on the D-line, leading varsity newbies Witmer, Tippett, Fisher and Josh Myers.

Baughman (33 tackles, one interception) and Brown (15 tackles) are returning to the defensive backfield, where Stough is also expected to see some playing time.

Special teams

Rohrer returns after earning an L-L Section Three honorable mention as a placekicker last year.