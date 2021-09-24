MYERSTOWN — In a matchup of two run-heavy offenses, Donegal's rushing attack was effective from beginning to end in a 28-14 at Elco in Friday night nonleague football action.

The Indians (4-1) finished with 284 yards rushing on 35 carries, and all of their scores came on the ground from four different rushers. Jon Holmes opened the scoring with a 33-yard touchdown on the game's opening drive. Landon Baughman had a 3-yard score, Noah Rohrer added a 1-yard off-tackle touchdown, and Cody Stough scored the final points of the game on a 7-yard rush.

Turning point

Things were not going well for Elco (1-3) already, but a bad snap on a second-quarter punt made the hole too deep to get out of. The Raiders faced a fourth-and-19 from their own 26, down 14-0. The fumbled snap led to Donegal taking possession at the 11. Two plays later, Rohrer scored his touchdown for a 21-0 lead with 6:27 left in the half.

Stars of the game

Holmes rushed for 154 yards on 13 carries. He also made the longest of Donegal's three receptions, a 12-yard gain from Baughman. For Elco, Jaxon Groy had 94 yards on seven carries, including a 78-yard touchdown in the third period.

Key statistic

Elco finished with a respectable 255 yards of offense. However, Donegal held the Raiders to minus-2 yards in the first quarter while building an early 14-0 lead. The Raiders did not pick up a first down until their fifth possession, though that series did end with a 2-yard touchdown run by Luke Williams.

Up next

Donegal will look to continue its winning ways when it hosts Garden Spot in the teams’ Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three opener next Friday. Elco will travel to Pequea Valley to start Section Four play.