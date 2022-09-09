PALMYRA — Donegal took an early lead and never relinquished it Friday night en route to a 30-13 nonleague football win.

The Indians (1-2) scored on two of their first three possessions, as there were no snaps in Donegal’s defensive half of the field for the first 15 minutes of the game (40 total plays). Cooper Miller scored the two early touchdowns on runs of 31 and 2 yards to put the visitors up 14-0 with 9:30 left in the second quarter.

Palmyra (1-2) stayed in the game early by stopping Donegal at the 1-yard line on the possession between Miller’s two scores.

Turning point

The Cougars made a game of it, pulling within 21-13 with 9:45 left on a 91-yard kickoff return by Kadan Readinger.

Donegal responded with a 13-play drive that ate 7:30 off the clock. Though Donegal did not convert any third downs on the drive, they did get an offsides from Palmyra on a fourth-and-1 from the Cougars’ 23.

Noah Rohrer made a 29-yard field goal to put the Indians ahead 24-13 with 2:15 left in the game.

Stars of the game

Rohrer followed that field goal two plays later with a 30-yard interception return to make it 30-13 with 1:33 to go, putting the game away.

Rohrer did not wait for the final moments to be the hero, though. He finished with 13 carries for 91 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown. He was also 4-for-5 on extra points.

Miller, meanwhile, carried the ball four times for 42 yards and his two touchdowns, all in the first half.

Key statistic

Games can turn on penalties or turnovers, and this one did on both. Palmyra was flagged for 12 penalties for 91 yards, while Donegal was mostly clean with three penalties for 20 yards.

Turnovers, similarly, helped the Indians.

In addition to Rohrer’s defensive score, Landen Baughman and Jared Mackison intercepted passes in the first half to help Donegal carry a 14-0 lead into halftime.

Up next

Donegal will try to keep its momentum going at home against Lampeter-Strasburg next week.