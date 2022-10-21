The Donegal Indians had seen a 14-0 lead evaporate in a fourth-quarter flurry by Elco on Friday night, but the home team left its homecoming crowd celebrating into the night when quarterback Landen Baughman lofted a fourth-down pass from the 6-yard line to Noah Rohrer darting across the end zone for a game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left.

The play secured a 20-19 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four victory for Donegal.

The final drive was extended by four huge passes from Baughman to Ruben Mumper, including a clutch 39-yard pass down the middle of the field on third down.

Back-and-forth battle

Donegal (2-3 L-L, 3-6 overall) took control of the game after downing a punt at the Elco 2, forcing a fumble on the ensuing play and then going ahead 14-0 on a four-yard touchdown run by Rohrer.

The Elco offense, however, was suddenly awakened. The Raiders’ physical running attack finally wore down the Donegal defensive line, leading to a number of big runs. Elliot Kreider started it off with runs of 17 and 18 yards. From there, Jake Williams stunned the crowd in Mount Joy with long touchdown runs of 30, 42, and 6 yards.

Goal-line stand

Donegal and Elco((1-5, 4-5) both tried to establish running games, but each defense proved to be an impenetrable stalwart through the first quarter of the game.

As the opening stanza came to an end, however, it looked as if Donegal would finally break the scoreless tie with first-and-goal at the four. After two runs took the ball to the 1, a false start penalty pushed the Indians back to the 6. After surrendering a 5-yard run on third down, the Raiders’ defense rose to the challenge and stuffed Rohrer short of the goal line.

Patient Raider running

Elco stuck with its patient running attack throughout the game. In the first half alone, Williams carried the ball 18 times in just the first half for a total of 82 yards. It was a back-and-forth battle throughout as Williams was held to 2 or fewer yards seven times, but also exploded for four runs of 10 yards or more.

Balanced attack

Donegal, meanwhile, used a trio of backs to establish their running game with Roher, Tyler Sload and Mumper combining for 93 yards on 16 carries in the first half. It was Mumper who did the most damage with a pair of sweeps around the right side midway through the second quarter, the first of which went for 23 yards and the second of which ended with a lowered shoulder into the chest of a safety as he catapulted into the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown.

Baughman also completed passes of 23 and 14 yards to James Turbedsky and Brock Hammaker.