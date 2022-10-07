ROBESONIA — Noah Rohrer rushed for 162 yards in the second half Friday night to lead Donegal to a 28-12 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four victory at Conrad Weiser.

Still, the Indians (1-3 L-L, 2-5 overall) and their do-everything senior captain struggled in the first half. Rohrer had his best play come on special teams, when he blocked an extra-point attempt by the Scouts’ Adam Noll. The play preserved Donegal’s after Conrad Weiser quarterback Donovan Gingrich had found Trey Dianna for a 17-yard touchdown that made it 7-6.

Rohrer was held to 1 yard on seven carries in the first half and the Donegal offense didn't fare much better with 76 yards. Donegal was outplayed by the Scouts (2-2, 3-4) in much of the half, but still went into intermission leading by one.

But in the second half, Rohrer immediately established himself as a threat, chalking up six rushes on the Indians’ initial eight-play drive. He finished that drive with his second touchdown of the game.

The Scouts answered again with another Dianna touchdown, this time on a 29-yard rush off a perfectly timed counter play. Weiser couldn’t get the two-point conversion and Donegal held a 14-12 lead.

Donegal opened up its first two-score lead late in the third quarter on Landen Baughman’s 29-yard, play-action pass to an uncovered Zeke Amaro. The Indians put the game away early in the fourth quarter on Tyler Sload's 33-yard touchdown run. Sload was part of a second-half offense that compiled 256 yards.

The Indians’ defense didn’t allow a first down in the fourth quarter.