ANNVILLE — Donegal conducted a Wing-T offense clinic and sprinted past Annville-Cleona 54-27 in a nonleague football game here Friday.

The Indians ran for 451 yards, had six players score touchdowns and won their third straight after a season-opening loss to Elizabethtown.

“We executed very well on offense,’’ coach Chad Risberg said. “We try to run according to how (the defense is) lined up, and yeah, I thought we did that.’’

Turning point

This looked like one of those sprint-fest, whoever-gets-the-ball-last sort of games for a while.

But the Indians (3-1) put together a 74-yard touchdown drive late in the first quarter, cashing in on a 5-yard run by Noah Rohrer, followed almost immediately by an A-C pass intercepted by Wendell Jonas and returned 25 yards for another score.

That gave the Indians all the breathing room they needed.

Star of the game

Plural. Rohrer ran for 100 yards in 15 tries. Jon Holmes had 113 yards in just 10 tries and three TDs, including a 63-yarder. Ian Brown had eight rushes for 44 yards.

For A-C, tailback Rogan Harter had 158 rushing yards in the first half. Junior Phoenix Music took over that role after halftime and rumbled for 89 yards.

Key statistic

The Indians passed just four times. The quarterback, Landon Baughman, carried the ball just once in the wild first half — for 44 yards.

Quotable

The Indians managed an unthinkable 81 rushing yards in their Week One loss to Elizabethtown. The offense has grown up fast, and Risberg knows why.

“Pretty much the whole offensive line is new — they hadn’t started a varsity game before,’’ he said. “For this offense, it takes a little while to figure it out and get it going.’’

Up next

The Indians get a serious test at Elco next week.

Annville-Cleona (1-2) travels to Lancaster Catholic.