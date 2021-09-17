ANNVILLE - Donegal conducted a Wing-T offense clinic and sprinted past Annville-Cleona, 54-27 in a non-league football game here Friday.

The Indians (3-1) ran for 451 yards, had six players score touchdowns, and won their third straight after a season-opening loss to Elizabethtown.

“We executed very well on offense,’’ coach Chad Risberg said. “We try to run according to how (the defense is) lined up, and yeah, I thought we did that.’’

Turning point: This looked like one of those sprint-fest, whoever-gets-the-ball-last sort of games for a while.

But the Indians put together a 74-yard touchdown drive late in the first quarter, cashing in on a 5-yard run by Noah Rohrer, followed almost immediately by an A-C pass intercepted by Wendell Jonas and returned 25 yards for another score.

That gave the Indians all the breathing room they needed.

Star of the game: Plural. Rohrer ran for 100 yards in 15 tries. Jon Holmes had 113 yards in just 10 tries and three TDs, including a 63-yarder. Ian Brown had eight rushes for 44 yards.

For A-C, tailback Rogan Harter had 158 rushing yards in the first half. Junior Phoenix Music took over that role after halftime and rumbled for 89 yards.

Key statistic: The Indians passed just four times. The quarterback, Landon Baughman, carried the ball just once in the wild first half - for 44 yards.

Quotable: The Indians managed an unthinkable 81 rushing yards in losing Week One to E-town. The offense has grown up fast, and Risberg knows why.

“Pretty much the whole offensive line is new - they hadn’t started a varsity game before,’’ he said. “For this offense, it takes a little while to figure it out and get it going.’’

Up next: The Indians get a serious test at Elco next week. Annville-Cleona (1-2) travels to Lancaster Catholic.