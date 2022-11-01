From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Hello, Week 11. The playoffs have arrived and the calendar has flipped over to November. It won’t be an overly busy week on the L-L League schedule, with just seven postseason games on the docket … Pine Grove at Berks Catholic on Thursday (Thursday) for the Eastern Conference Class 3A championship game, and then six D3 playoff games on Friday: Donegal at York Suburban (rematch alert), Camp Hill at Annville-Cleona, Cocalico at Elizabethtown, Garden Spot at Dover, Schuylkill Valley at West Perry and Upper Dauphin at Hamburg. That’s it. All the other L-L League D3 playoff entrants (there are 17 in all) have a bye week, and they’ll get going Nov. 11-12.

1. As mentioned, action gets started this week on Thursday, when Berks Catholic (4-6) welcomes Pine Grove (3-7) for the Eastern Conference 3A title game. Not all of the L-L League folks might be familiar with the Eastern Conference; only Pequea Valley and Lebanon from the old-school L-L crew are affiliated with the EC, which sets up a title game every fall for the two teams with the highest power rating that didn’t make their respective district playoff bracket. In 3A this fall, BC and PG got in the title game. You might recall Lebanon beat Reading in the 5A/6A big-school EC game a few years back. … PG plays in the Colonial Division of the Schuylkill League, and has wins this season over Northern Lebanon (14-9), Salisbury (23-13) and Marian Catholic (14-6). The Cardinals have been outscored 361-127, and survived a 6-game losing streak this fall to punch their tickets to the EC playoffs. Some PG players to know: QB Mason Kroh (57-of-148 for 753 yards, 2 TD passes against 8 INT) pilots the ship. His favorite target is WR Owen Hannevig (13-237, 2 TD grabs) and PG RB Garrett Lehman (193-956, 6 TD runs) spearheads the running game. Lehman (72 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery) is a D ringleader from his LB spot, and freshman DE Wyatt Snyder (16 tackles, 2 for losses, 3.5 sacks) and Hannevig (16 tackles, 3 INT, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery) from his DB slot can all swarm. PG’s D has 10 takeaways, including seven interceptions, and nine sacks. … Two kids PG’s D must stop Thursday: BC QB Will Hess is coming off a sizzling performance in a win over Elco: 5-for-6 for 190 yards with three TD strikes, including a 70-yard TD toss to Josiah Jordan, who rushed for 179 yards with three TD runs vs. the Raiders. No .500 season for the Saints, but they’ll get one final game here thanks to the EC.

2. Rematch alert: Donegal (4-6) at York Suburban (6-4) in a D3-4A first-rounder features a couple of squads that clashed back in Week 2; YS beat Donegal 41-18 in that nonleague tilt, also in York. The Indians will make the return trip on Friday, and the survivor gets No. 2 Manheim Central (9-1) in a quarterfinal clash on Nov. 11 in Manheim. … In that first meeting, YS RB Mike Bentivegna ran wild, piling up 257 yards on 28 carries with three TD bolts for the Trojans, who out-gained Donegal 395-269. Bentivegna is closing in on a 2,000-yard season for YS, and Trojans’ QB Rylan Bratton is a 1,000-yard passer, so YS — out of Section 2 in the YAIAA — has flashed some offensive balance this fall. Their four losses are against East Pennsboro, New Oxford, Dover and West York, but YS is riding a 4-game winning streak, with victories over Susquehannock, Kennard-Dale, Eastern York and Northeastern York to take some nice mo into the postseason. … As for Donegal, the Indians are back in the D3-4A playoffs for the second straight season, and they snared the 10th and final seed in this bracket, thanks in large part to a strong strength of schedule. Noah Rohrer continues to be the Indians’ rock, from his RB and LB positions. He rushed for 110 yards with two TD runs in the first go-round vs. YS, and he chipped in with seven tackles, including one stick for a loss, on D. Donegal DB Landen Baughman piled up a team-best 12 tackles that night vs. YS. Trojans and Indians — oh my — with the big, bad Barons salivating and waiting.

3. Garden Spot (7-3) visits Dover (8-2) on Friday for a D3-5A first-rounder. That survivor is at 2-seed Exeter (10-0) on Nov. 11. The Spartans’ top priority in this showdown: Slowing down the Eagles’ high-octane offense. Check out some of these numbers: QB Aric Campbell (130-of-246 for 2,014 yards, 18 TD tosses) isn’t shy about airing it out; WR Tom Smyser (49-953, 19.4 avg., 8 TD grabs) and WR Zach Townsend (23-319, 13.9 avg., 1 TD) are his favorite flank targets. And RB Gavin Mullins (165-1,055, 6.4 avg., 11 TD runs; 27-317, 1 TD catch out of the backfield) makes the ground game go, as Dover — the runner-up finisher in YAIAA Section 2 behind New Oxford — is piling up 396.6 yards a game. The Eagles’ losses this season are against South Western (41-13) and New Oxford (32-18) but Dover will bring a 6-game winning tear into this win-or-go-home showdown vs. Garden Spot; the Eagles have topped Susquehannock, York Suburban, Eastern York, Dallastown, Kennard-Dale and West York down the stretch to nab the No. 7 seed. Dover’s D leaders: DE Gavin Hake (39 tackles, 7 sacks), DB Phillip Ford (4 INT) and Townsend (84 tackles) have sparked a unit that has 16 interceptions, 19 total takeaways and 32 sacks. … All of those offensive numbers are pretty snazzy, but Dover must face 10th-seeded Garden Spot’s pin-your-ears-back and bum-rush the backfield defense, which has been pretty gnarly. Those ringleaders: LB Cullen Witmer (62 tackles, 16 for losses, 2.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery), DT Tyler Hurst (56 tackles, 25 for losses, 11 sacks, 17 QB hurries, 4 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles), DT Reed Gruber (49 tackles, 11 for losses, 10 sacks, 8 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles) and LB Blake Weaver (50 tackles, 8 for losses, 3 INT, 5 pass breakups) have led a Spartans’ D that has 84 tackles for losses, 30 sacks, 40 QB hurries and 20 takeaways. This one has grudge-match written all over it.

