For the third time this month, the Lancaster-Lebanon League has lost a head football coach to resignation.

First, Jed King, the only coach Octorara had ever known, stepped down. Then Daniel Boone’s Rob Flowers tendered his resignation from the Blazers’ program. Now, Donegal’s Chad Risberg is walking away from the Indians’ gridiron team.

Risberg guided Donegal to a 26-22 mark over the last five years, with a pair of District 3 Class 4A appearances — this past season, when the Indians fell to York Suburban in the first round, and in 2021, when Donegal fell to Kennard-Dale, also in the first round.

Risberg is a Donegal grad and former Indians’ player, and he kept things status quo in the program during his five seasons on the job in Mount Joy. Risberg confirmed to LNP that he needs to spend more time with his family, so he’s stepping away from his football gig.

Flowers also coached Daniel Boone for five seasons, leading the Blazers to a 17-31 record. That includes a win in the Eastern Conference playoffs in 2018, and Boone’s trip to the D3 playoffs in 2021, the Blazers’ first D3 appearance in seven years.

King, who was Octorara’s coach since the inception of the program 16 years ago, guided the Braves to a 41-101 record — and into the L-L League as full-time members in 2018. He took Octorara to the D3 playoffs for the first time in 2021.

Octorara, Daniel Boone and Donegal are now all in the market for new pigskin coaches this offseason.

