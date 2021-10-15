If you like big plays, Friday night's Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football showdown between Donegal and Ephrata — a 35-27 win for the Indians — had it all.

Although Ephrata’s Andre Weidman, who had more than 200 yards rushing in the last two games, was relatively quiet thanks to Donegal’s defensive scheme, there were interceptions, a few big-time receptions, even a last-minute drive to try and send the game into overtime that fell short.

After the Mountaineers held Donegal to minus-2 yards on its first series, it seemed like all cylinders were running for Ephrata, but it was Donegal striking first with 4:39 left in the second quarter on Noah Rohrer's 3-yard score.

Sam McCracken put a perfect pass in the hands of Jeremiah Knowles for a 40-yard score for Ephrata minutes later, but right after that, it was Ian Brown's turn with a 48-yard reception for Donegal, making it 14-7.

Then, after Landen Baughman's interception of his counterpart on offense, Donegal headed into halftime with a 20-7 lead on another Rohrer score.

Knowles rambled 88 yards for a score right after half to make it a 20-14 lead on the kickoff, but again Rohrer took it in on Donegal's first possession of the half, to extend a lead the Indians would not relinquish.

The win was especially satisfying to Donegal, which after last week's 55-0 loss to Lampeter-Strasburg was written off by many, but is now back in the thick of things at 1-1 in the section and 5-2 overall.

“We have this saying called BIO, which means brush it off,” Donegal coach Chad Risberg said. “We were done with it on Sunday and got back to work on Monday. Tonight wasn’t easy by any means of imagination, but it's a great win.”

Player of the game

Rohrer had a tremendous night for Donegal on defense and offense with his three touchdowns. Brown had two big touchdowns, but this one goes hands down to Ephrata's Knowles, who had a game for the ages. He had three touchdowns, seven catches for 202 yards, and the 88-yard kickoff return for a score to start the second half.

Quotable

“Losing is supposed to hurt, it's supposed to sting, if you don’t hate losing, you don’t understand the joy of winning. Games like this are why we lift, why you do that last set of squats because you do those things in the dark, so you don’t feel like that when you lose,” Ephrata coach Kris Miller said.

Up next

The Mounts (2-1, 5-3) travel to Lampeter-Strasburg for a showdown with the defending section champs. Donegal has a home date with Lebanon.