Neither wind nor rain nor Lancaster Catholic’s defense could stop Donegal’s vaunted Wing-T attack in Friday night’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three game in Mount Joy.

“It doesn’t bother us, let’s put it that way,” Indians’ coach Chad Risberg said. “The way we can run the ball … this weather doesn’t bother us one bit.”

Donegal’s offense churned out 379 rushing yards, the defense pitched a shutout, and the Indians all but ensured themselves of a District Three Class 4A postseason berth with a 27-0 victory over visiting Lancaster Catholic.

Jon Holmes ran for two eerily similar 63-yard touchdown runs, one in the first quarter and the other in the third, as Donegal (3-1 L-L, 7-2 overall) built a 14-0 lead. Holmes finished with 176 yards rushing on nine carries, complimenting the work of Indians’ fullback Noah Rohrer (18 rushes, 127 yards).

Rohrer and Connor Hyle added fourth-quarter touchdowns to cap the scoring.

Turning point: Lancaster Catholic (1-4, 4-6) moved the ball effectively in the first half. Crusaders’ quarterback Will Cranford finished the game 9-for-19 for 86 yards passing, and receiver Mason McClair had five catches for 64 yards.

Indians’ lineman James Turbedsky sacked Cranford late in the opening quarter, forcing the Crusaders to attempt a 42-yard field goal. Villanova commit Daniel Mueller drilled the kick through the driving rain, but it was a hair wide left.

On the Crusaders’ next drive, Cranford threw a beautiful 19-yard pass to McClair in the corner of the end zone for a would-be touchdown. But a holding penalty negated the score, and Indians’ safety Landon Baughman made the first of his two interceptions on the very next play.

Quotable: “Jonny hasn’t done that in awhile,” Risberg said of Holmes’ long touchdown runs. “He gets a little crease and he can go the distance.”

Up next: Donegal and Lancaster Catholic (Class 3A) await word on potential postseason berths, with the District Three playoffs beginning next Friday.