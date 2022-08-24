In what was Donegal’s fourth season under coach Chad Risberg last fall, the Indians reached the District Three football playoffs, and finished 7-3. It was the program’s best season in seven years.

“It’s a ladder thing,” Risberg said. “Now we’re going to continue to take another step every year, building up to championships and things like that. … We have a great group of seniors. All of those kids started last year as juniors. They’re back. They know what it’s all about. We’re going to just build it step by step.”

The Indians will do so as part of a revamped juggernaut that is L-L League Section Four, where seven of eight teams competed in the playoffs last season, one of them a district champion and state runner-up (Wyomissing), another a district runner-up (Lampeter-Strasburg) and another a district semifinalist (Berks Catholic). Even the lone Section Four team that didn’t make the playoffs last season, Elco, is two years removed from playing in a district championship game.

“It’s like a playoff game every week,” Risberg said. “It really is.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Four • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Chad Risberg (fifth season, 22-15) • Base offense: Wing-T • Base defense: 4-3 • 2021 results: 7-3 (3-1 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-DB Zeke Amaro, QB-DB Landen Baughman, QB-DB Brock Hammaker, RB-LB Jon Holmes, RB-LB Cooper Miller, RB-DB Ruben Mumper, RB-LB-K Noah Rohrer, C-DT Casey Tippett, TE-DE James Turbedsky.

“We’re more dedicated,” Donegal senior lineman Casey Tippett said. “Everybody has put in a lot more work because the schedule got a lot harder.”

About the offense

Donegal's Wing-T attack will return quarterback Landon Baughman (28-of-55 for 504 passing yards, plus 40 carries for 102 rushing yards and 9 total touchdowns last fall), its top-two running backs in Jon Holmes (75-670 yards, 7 TDs) and Noah Rohrer (105-657 yards, 8 TDs) and two O-linemen in Tippett and TE James Turbedsky.

Expect to Zeke Amaro (5-48 receiving) and newcomer Landon Robertson to make some noise at the receiver slots.

About the defense

The Indians’ 4-3/3-4 defense will see the return of Tippett and Turbedsky (41 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 sacks) up front, along with linebackers Rohrer (88 tackles, 18 tackles for loss), Holmes (82 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss) and Cooper Miller (21 tackles).

The defensive backfield has experience in Baughman (69 tackles, 5 interceptions) and Amaro (18 tackles), and will add Robertson to the mix.

Final word

Rohrer on where Donegal fits amid Section Four: “Last year no one expected us to do what we did. That helped us. We had nothing to lose. I feel it’s the same this year. No one expects us to compete in this section. We’ll see.”