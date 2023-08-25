Last season, Elizabethtown began the Keith Stokes era with a win over backyard rival Donegal. This time around, the Indians returned the favor with their own new head coach.

Donegal's Anthony Sottasante got his first career victory in his inaugural outing Friday night as his team cruised to a 27-0 nonleague football win in Mount Joy.

After forcing an Elizabethtown three-and-out to start the game, the Indians struck first after DeAndre White (19 carries, 110 yards) broke multiple tackles and rumbled 38 yards to the end zone, with Chase Gerz reeling in a two-point pass from Brock Hammaker as well.

The Bears stalled out in Donegal territory on the following possession. Ruben Mumper (6 catches, 69 yards; 3 carries, 50 yards) had a long TD run wiped out by a block-in-the-back penalty near the end of the first period, but he made up for it by pulling down a 37-yard jump ball from Hammaker (6-for-11, 69 yards; 9 carries, 29 yards) early in the second to make the score 15-0.

Both sides traded fumbles within three plays of each other afterward before another Elizabethtown three-and-out. The Indians embarked on a 10-play drive from there, feeding White the ball; they were aided by a pair of facemask penalties on the Bears along the way. Hammaker finished things off with a 1-yard QB sneak, though the ensuing extra point was blocked.

Brayden Huber (12-for-22, 85 yards) got the start at QB for Elizabethtown before giving way to Trent Kauffman (9-for-19, 77 yards) in the second. The latter helped lead the offense to just outside the Donegal red zone with a 10-play series, but a fourth-down throw to the end zone was broken up by Uri Alkinburgh to keep the Bears scoreless going into halftime.

The third moved slowly, with penalties mixed between the two teams; by the end of the game, they had combined for 24 flags and a total of 210 yards. Brady Allessie had two sacks on one drive for the Indians on defense, while Elizabethtown was able to force a turnover on downs inside its own 10.

Huber returned and led a 13-play drive for Elizabethtown, which was snuffed out after Donegal stopped Alexis Cintron (10 catches, 72 yards) short of the markers on fourth and long. The Bears had a 10-play series end in a turnover on downs on their next possession as well.

Kauffman came back in and was intercepted on a deep shot by Mumper, who then iced the game with a 35-yard TD run a few plays later. Alkinburgh preserved the shutout for Donegal by picking off Kauffman in the end zone during the final minute of the game.

The Indians will head to York Suburban next Friday, while the Bears will host McCaskey.