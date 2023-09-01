YORK — After a shutout victory in Week One against Elizabethtown, Donegal (2-0) continued its early season momentum with a hard-fought 20-19 nonleague football win Friday night at York Suburban.

Play-by-play

Trojans (0-2) quarterback Rylan Bratton connected on an 11-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout Donovan Alicea to give Surburban a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Indians junior DeAndre White later broke away on a 9-yard scoring scamper to close out the quarter with the score tied 7-7.

Even though Suburban kicker Damien Yepez saw his 28-yard field goal attempt blocked midway through the second quarter, Bratton took advantage of the Trojans’ next red zone trip by completing a 25-yard dart to Alicea before haltime, going up 13-7.

Despite a valiant effort from Donegal passer Brock Hammaker to close the gap heading into the locker rooms, the Indians’ last-second end zone heave — a 42-yard completion to Ruben Mumper — was marked 2 yards shy of paydirt as time expired.

Following a lengthy offensive stalemate in the third quarter, which saw both teams trade drive-ending interceptions, the Trojans special teams unit stepped up big-time, blocking a Leelan Baughman punt deep inside Indians territory.

The critical block allowed soph CJ Rissmiller to pound in a 7-yard score to extend the Suburban lead to 19-7.

Later in the fourth, Hammaker found wide-open senior James Turbedsky on a 33-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to 19-14.

Although Donegal was unable to capitalize after recovering a surprise onside kick attempt during the ensuing kickoff (tossing an errant interception on the next play to Trojans defensive lineman Dylan Hopwood), the Indians still smelled blood down 5 points deep in the second half.

Donegal capped a late comeback drive in electric fashion, when senior running back Tyler Sload caught the game-winning score on a 52-yard bomb from Hammaker to capture the lead and win.