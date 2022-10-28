Donegal’s seniors made the most of their final home game, blasting Octorara 37-6 for their second straight win to end the regular season, in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four game Friday night.

Stars of the game

Senior teammates Landon Baughman and Ryan Rohrer ensured that the Indians would leave victorious on senior night, thanks to a dominating first half, combining for 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries. By the end of their final game, Rohrer would find the end zone three times while Baughman kept the Braves off balance all night with his arm and legs.

Turning point

After a slow start, Donegal (3-4 L-L Section Four, 4-6 overall) put the game away with a dominating 15 minutes of football from late in the first quarter until halftime to lead 30-0 at the break.

Junior Tyler Sload got the senior night party started with an 8-yard touchdown run, breaking two tackles around the right side. The Indians followed that up with their defense forcing a safety on an intentional grounding in the end zone.

After Rohrer scored the first of his two 2-yard touchdown runs, Donegal’s passing game went to work as Baughman lofted a pass down the left sideline where Sload made an amazing adjustment, reaching around the defender and hauling in the touchdown catch, despite being held and interfered with.

On the final drive of the first half, Baughman made the most of his final game. After two solid runs to the outside, he became the receiver himself. Brock Hammaker took a reverse, but instead of running himself, he lofted a pass down the right sideline to Baughman, who got behind the fooled defense for a 26-yard gain.

Baughman followed that up with a 35-yard pass to Ruben Mumper to set up Rohrer’s second touchdown.

Octorara (0-7, 1-9) managed a score on the game’s final play when Chandler Stoltzfus found Stephen Starky for a 12-yard touchdown. Wide receiver Chris Busby, who caught five balls for 106 yards, keyed the drive with a 38-yard reception and an 8-yarder to set up the Braves’ lone score.