LEESPORT — Dominic Giuffre scored four touchdowns to lead Schuylkill Valley to a 35-6 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five win over Columbia on Friday night in Leesport.

Giuffre wasted no time, finding the end zone on a 2-yard run to finish the Panthers’ opening drive. It was his fifth carry of the drive.

On the next Schuylkill Valley possession, Columbia cornerback Quincy Stewart intercepted a Michael Goad pass and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown.

Stewart also intercepted a Goad pass in the end zone with 10 seconds left in the half.

After the pick-six, Giuffre scored the game’s next two touchdowns, both on the ground. He scored on another 2-yard run late in the second quarter, capping off a 15-play drive for the Panthers (4-0 L-L, 5-2 overall). He also scored on a 51-yard run in the third quarter, and an 11-yard run in the fourth.

Giuffre finished with 202 rushing yards on 23 carries. He also caught two passes for 24 yards.

Schuylkill Valley quarterback Logan Nawrocki also found the end zone for the Panthers, scoring on an 11-yard run.

The Panthers defense shut out Columbia (0-4, 2-5) in the second half. Cooper Hohenadel and Nathan Kier came away with interceptions for the Panthers.