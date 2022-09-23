ATGLEN - Hosting Conrad Weiser for its homecoming game, while also honoring one of its own unable to play his senior season, Octorara hoped to pull an upset on a windy, chilly Friday night.

Early on, it appeared as though a young Braves squad might do just that after tying the score on their second drive of the game. But the visiting Scouts scored the game’s next 38 points en route to a blowout 45-7 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four football win.

Conrad Weiser (2-0 league, 3-2 overall) went up 14-7 on a pair of long scoring drives.

“That’s characteristic of our program,” Conrad Weiser coach Alan Moyer said. “It has not been this year. We’re young. We wanted to come out tonight and establish the run game.”

The Scouts amassed 331 rushing yards, spearheaded by Ousmane Conde (17 carries, 90 yards, TD). They scored just 27 seconds before halftime to take a 21-7 lead into the break.

Speaking of which, Octorara’s Mason Ellingsworth was named homecoming king at halftime. Ellingsworth is the well-known Braves senior after having both legs amputated above the knee following a June 1 tractor wreck, which has restricted him to the sidelines this fall. However, he now coaches his teammates during the week and was a team captain for the game. He’s one of a few coaches trying to instill some grit in the Octorara players.

“You could tell, we could play with that team,” Octorara coach Jed King said afterward. “But then when things get out of hand my kids don’t know how to be tough in those situations. We’re learning.”

Just two plays into the third quarter, Conrad Weiser running back Sevon Parham took a handoff and broke multiple tackles over the course of a 63-yard rushing score to push the lead to 28-7.

“I challenged the kids at halftime,” Moyer said. “We had someone where we wanted them. Let’s make sure we finish the game.”

The Braves (0-2, 1-4) garnered 257 yards but were unable to sustain drives aside from their second possession of the night - the Braves had tied it at 7-7 back in the first quarter on a 10-play, 80-yard drive to tie the game at 7-7.

Meanwhile, Conrad Weiser punted just once. A 28-yard field goal from Adam Noll pushed the Scouts’ lead to 31-7 in the third quarter.

An eight-play, 65-yard scoring drive made it 38-7 with 10:16 remaining. And backup running back Jon McQuillen busted loose for a 69-yard rushing score near the end to make it 45-7, which also put McQuillen at 116 rushing yards for the night.

Conrad Weiser quarterback Donovan Gingrich completed 11 of 18 throws for 112 passing yards and one TD, to go along with four carries, 25 rushing yards and a rushing score.

Up next: Next week, Octorara hosts Lampeter-Strasburg, while Conrad Weiser travels to Berks Catholic.

