Northern Lebanon's football team picked up its first Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four victory this season with a 42-7 effort at Pequea Valley on Friday night.

The Vikings feasted on five Braves' turnovers, including a trio of interceptions and several short fields during a dominant first-half performance.

Sophomore Moises Gonzalez rushed for a score, caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Ethan Ebersole, and intercepted a pass on defense for Northern Lebanon.

Ebersole was 9-for-19 passing for 56 yards and two touchdowns, and Grady Stichler rushed nine times for 45 yards and a touchdown to pace the Vikings’ offense.

Pequea Valley was led by senior wideout Xavier Padilla (2 catches, 43 yards), whose nifty 21-yard catch late in the fourth quarter set up Ricardo Esh for a 1-yard touchdown run. Esh finished with 68 yards on 12 carries, adding a 19-yard catch.

Turning point

Pequea Valley’s defense forced a turnover on downs on the Vikings’ first possession.

But Northern Lebanon senior defensive lineman Mitchell Hetrick picked off a short screen pass on Pequea Valley’s first play from scrimmage, racing 30 yards to the end zone for the game-opening score.

Hetrick recovered a fumble in the end zone early in the third quarter, adding a sack and numerous tackles for losses as Pequea Valley’s offense struggled to gain positive yards throughout much of the game.

Key statistic

Northern Lebanon scored three touchdowns in a span of just four offensive plays in the first half, beginning with Ebersole’s 6-yard TD pass to Kayden Clark.

Gonzalez scampered 48 yards to the end zone on the second play of the Vikings' next drive. Gonzalez’s interception on the Braves’ next play set up Stichler for a 10-yard touchdown run.

Up next

Section Four play wraps up for both teams next Friday when Northern Lebanon (1-3 L-L, 4-5 overall) hosts Octorara and Pequea Valley (0-4, 1-7) travels to Columbia.