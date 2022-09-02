This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

CARLISLE — Penalties, five turnovers and Carlisle speedster Jeremiah Hargrove were too much for Governor Mifflin to overcome in a 48-14 nonleague football loss at Ken Millen Stadium Friday night.

Hargrove set the tone early when he took a punt 61 yards to paydirt after penalties doomed the Mustangs’ opening drive. The junior running back had 75 yards receiving in the first half and also had some key carries that led to the Thundering Herd’s second score of the night.

Mifflin’s Ayden Martin, who led the team with 42 yards on nine carries, ripped off an 11-yard carry two plays into the game. Unfortunately, a false start and chop block dug the Mustangs (0-2) a hole, setting up Hargrove’s punt return.

In the first half, Mifflin was penalized six times for 47 yards. Trailing 21-7, turnovers buried the Mustangs in the second half. Their first two possessions resulted in an interception and fumble, both returned by the Thundering Herd (2-0) for touchdowns.

The turnovers for scores happened within one minute of each other as Carlisle blew the game open to 35-7 with 6:09 left in the third quarter.