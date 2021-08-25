Ryan Brubaker and Nick Del Grande boarded the same airplane at Harrisburg International Airport in early June. The trip hadn’t been coordinated between them.

“The flight was from Harrisburg to Charlotte,” Del Grande recalled. “We both had a layover in Charlotte.”

Brubaker, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound Cocalico senior, was headed for a recruiting visit with football coaches at the University of South Carolina. Del Grande, a 6-4, 280-pound Lampeter-Strasburg senior, was headed for a similar trip with the staff at Coastal Carolina University. Given that Brubaker and Del Grande — both being recruited as O-linemen — were among the largest people on the plane, it was easy for them to spot each other.

“I knew it was Ryan,” Del Grande said. “I thought it was pretty cool. It was the first time we had interacted off the field.”

Shortly after those college visits, Del Grande committed to Coastal Carolina of the Sun Belt Conference, soon followed by Brubaker committing to South Carolina in the SEC. Both collegiate programs are located in South Carolina, about a three-hour drive apart.

Struggling for notice

While there have been plenty of skill position, defensive players and even specialists come out of the Lancaster-Lebanon League and go on to play at the NCAA Division I-A level (now commonly referred to as the Football Bowl Subdivision or Football Championship Subdivision), you can count on two hands the number of L-L O-linemen who have earned full athletic scholarships to play at college football’s highest levels since 1990.

Of those, nearly half have come in the last couple of years: Brock Gingrich (Cocalico to Delaware), Nolan Rucci (Warwick to Wisconsin) and now Brubaker and Del Grande.

“One of the college coaches that tried to recruit me blatantly said to my face, ‘Good prospects never come out of Lancaster County,’” Del Grande recalled.

While that college coach will remain nameless, he’s an assistant at a program that had a starting quarterback from the L-L about 15 years ago.

“It was a punch to the gut,” Del Grande said.

Brubaker had similar experiences.

“We run the triple-option (at Cocalico). At the Division I level, the only teams that run a triple-option are the military academies,” Brubaker said. “I had a lot of people say, ‘You’re not going to be recruited as highly because of that.’”

Both players kept plugging away.

Since his sophomore year, Del Grande has added 70 pounds to his 6-foot-4 frame, partly by eating a bunch, but also by lifting weights with older brothers Mike Del Grande and Tyler Phenegar over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re the guys who pushed me on the days I didn’t want to lift,” Del Grande said. “All of a sudden, we’re out in the garage together for three hours in 95-degree weather.”

Del Grande now benches 375 pounds, squats 455 pounds and deadlifts 555 pounds. He wears size 14 shoes and double-XL gloves.

He’s maintained his mobility through speed work with Darryl Daniel, a Conestoga Valley alum and former NFL Europe player who now works as a personal trainer. Daniel cut Del Grande’s 40-yard dash time down to 4.89 seconds, a blazing speed for an O-lineman — only two at the 2021 NFL combine posted 40-yard dash times under 4.90 seconds.

Del Grande also credits his footwork from his days playing basketball, picking up post moves from Kevin Blackhurst, a former Delaware hoopster who now teaches at Hempfield and trains basketball players on the side.

Brubaker, meanwhile, has grown three inches and added more than 100 pounds since his sophomore year, partly by eating thousands of calories and hitting the weight room nearly every day.

He now benches 340 pounds, squats 500 pounds and deadlifts 515 pounds. He wears size 15 shoes and double-XL gloves.

Brubaker is the son of Jeff Brubaker, the Conestoga Valley alum and former Penn State O-lineman who served as Wilson’s O-line coach for more than 20 years. While Jeff Brubaker has mostly taken a hands-off approach with his son when it comes to football, there is one exception. It comes on Saturdays during the high school football season, when Jeff Brubaker watches the Cocalico game film from the night before and grades his son on each play.

The grades are broken down into three categories: alignment, assignment, effort.

“There are no pulled punches,” Ryan Brubaker said. “It’s not easy to accept his coaching or his critiques, but it’s necessary.”

Following the 2020 season, Brubaker was named a Pennsylvania Football News Class 5A all-state selection and Del Grande was a Class 4A all-state pick as a linebacker.

By this summer, Del Grande had about 30 scholarship offers before choosing Coastal Carolina, where he’ll study elementary education.

Brubaker had 35 scholarship offers in all before settling on South Carolina, where he’ll study political science.

Common threads

There are several more commonalities between Brubaker and Del Grande. Those are stories for another day. For now, we’ll point to the pair being senior leaders for high school football programs that have been at or near the top of the L-L in recent seasons.

Brubaker was a sophomore starter for Cocalico’s 2019 District Three Class 5A championship squad. Del Grande has started on both sides of the ball over the last two years during the Pioneers’ runs to back-to-back District Three Class 4A crowns.

Cocalico and L-S did square off two years ago — the Eagles won 41-13 — but will not face each other this season. There is a good likelihood Brubaker and Del Grande will line up alongside each other in the 2022 Big 33 game.

And then there’s this: Coastal Carolina is scheduled to play at South Carolina in 2025.

“I’ll be curious as to how that game goes,” Brubaker said. “I’ll certainly be happy to meet at the 50-yard line, shake his hand and see how things are going for him.

“That’s wild to think our paths will cross again in a different state between a pair of schools not far from each other.”