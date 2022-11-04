This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

ELLIOTTSBURG — Schuylkill Valley’s football season came to an end Friday night by way of a 45-21 decision against West Perry in a District Three Class 3A quarterfinal.

The third-seeded Mustangs (10-1) jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first quarter and led the rest of the game.

The No. 6 Panthers (6-5) fumbled the opening kickoff and West Perry quarterback Marcus Quaker scored from the 5 two plays later.

Quaker then scored on a 64-yard run and hit Trent Herrera for a 21-yard touchdown. Ian Goodling hit a 43-yard field goal with 3:02 left in the first.

Logan Nawrocki hit Dominic Giuffre for a 35-yard screen pass for Schuylkill Valley’s only touchdown of the second quarter. Goodling made a 27-yard field goal as time expired to give the Mustangs a 27-7 lead at the half.

West Perry scored on Derek Snook’s 1-yard plunge and Brad Hockenberry’s 19-yard pick-6 in the third. Goodling broke the school record with a 48-yard field goal with 9:02 left in the fourth.

The Panthers scored two passing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, from Nawrocki to Cooper Hohenadel for 31 yards and to Lucas Spotts from 34 yards.

West Perry will now move on to face second-seeded Lancaster Catholic, which had a bye this week, in the district semifinals next Friday.