HAMBURG — Pierce Mason looks healthy again, and so do the Hamburg Hawks.

The senior tailback broke off four touchdown runs as the Hawks recovered from a poor start to beat visiting Upper Dauphin 49-35 in a District Three Class 3A football quarterfinal Friday night on Hawk Hill.

Mason’s fourth score, and program-record 25th of the season with 1:16 left, clinched it and gave him 264 yards on the night. It was his third 200-yard game of the season.

Mason missed a key midseason showdown against eventual Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five champ Lancaster Catholic with an ankle injury and was less than 100% over the next several weeks.

He claimed after the game he’s still not 100% recovered, but appeared to have his burst back Friday, especially on a 56-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that put the Hawks (9-2) up 35-14. They had trailed 14-0 in the first quarter.

Mason also scored on runs of 22, 11 and 8 yards. He had a long second-half TD called back by penalty.

Hamburg (9-2) heads to Wyomissing next Saturday afternoon for a semifinal matchup with the top-seeded, unbeaten Spartans. Wyomissing has won three straight District Three Class 3A championships.

The Hawks took their first lead when Xander Menapace capped their opening drive of the first half with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Ty Werley to make it 21-14.

Hamburg scored five unanswered touchdowns at one point and led 35-14.

Upper Dauphin (8-3) scored twice in a 3 1/2-minute span of the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead.

Aidan Bingham’s 30-yard pass to Tegan Engle, to the 3, set up the first score, a 3-yard run by Brandon Snyder.

After a Hamburg three-and-out, the Trojans were back at it again, getting big runs from Brady Morgan and Konner Walker to set up Alex Hepler’s 1-yard TD plunge.

The Hawks answered quickly, first as Menapace’s 22-yard pass to Mason Semmel, then as Menapace’s 18-yard run to the 12 set up his 4-yard TD run.

Hamburg tied it midway through the second quarter when Derek Ruiz’s 16-yard punt return to the Upper Dauphin 41 set Mason up with a short field. He covered 19 yards on first down and went 22 yards for a TD on the next play to make it 14-14 with 5:40 left in the half.

The Hawks entered the game averaging 44.4 points, tops among all Class 3A teams in District 3 and third-highest in the state among 3A teams. They have smashed the program record for points in a season with 444; previous was 317. The program record for scoring average is 34.5, set in 2020.

Mason had 21 TDs through 10 games despite missing significant time since midseason ankle injury. The program record is 24 TDs by Iggy Reynoso in 2015.

The Trojans ended the regular season with seven straight after losing to Camp Hill in Week 3. They went unbeaten in Mid-Penn Conference Liberty Division, beating out Juniata, Susquenita and Line Mountain for the title. Their losses came to Williams Valley (8-2 record) in season opener and Camp Hill (5-5).

Soph quarterback Aidan Bingaman completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,112 yards and 14 TDs during the regular season. He hasn’t been intercepted since Week 5.

The Hawks had only made districts in consecutive seasons once before, in 2006-07. They didn’t earn their first home district game or first district win until last season.

The Hawks’ lone losses this season came to unbeaten and state-ranked Lancaster Catholic in a 38-35 shootout, and to Schuylkill Valley, 41-34 in the Frost Bowl.

Menapace owns program records for completions and completion percentage and is closing in on records for passing yards and touchdown passes. He’s completing 63.5 percent of his passes for a Berks-leading 1,569 yards, with 14 TDs.

Upper Dauphin reached the District Three Class 2A championship game twice in the last three seasons. The Trojans beat Delone Catholic 36-28 in 2019 and lost to York Catholic 35-8 last year. This is the Trojans’ first Class 3A playoff game. Overall, they are 4-8 in districts.