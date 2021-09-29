From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. We’ll call this nugget: Playmakers. Of qualified ball-carriers and pass-catchers through Week 5, seven backs are averaging 8 yards or more per carry, and a cool dozen receivers are averaging 17 yards per reception or more. Those lists …

RUSHING: Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona (26-314, 12.1 avg., 2 TD); Jon Holmes, Donegal (43-430, 10.0 avg., 5 TD); Mike Trainor, Octorara (47-421, 9.0 avg., 4 TD); Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest (26-228, 8.8 avg., 3 TD); Anthony Bourassa (99-856, 8.7 avg., 9 TD); Elijah Reimold, Solanco (34-290, 8.5 avg., 5 TD); Cody Stough (32-261, 8.2 avg., 5 TD). … Bourassa has TD jaunts of 88, 80, 70, 70 and 59 yards already this season; Harter has TD runs of 78 and 63 yards; Holmes has a 63-yard TD sprint; and Trainor has a 53-yard TD bolt.

RECEIVING: Isaac Burks, McCaskey (14-383, 27.4 avg., 2 TD); Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown (14-352, 25.1 avg., 4 TD); Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia (18-386, 21.4 avg., 5 TD); Cooper Eckert, Warwick (28-525, 18.8 avg., 6 TD); J’von Collazo, Columbia (11-206, 18.7 avg., 3 TD); Jayden Boone, Columbia (11-202, 18.4 avg., 2 TD); Ryan Fink, Warwick (22-399, 18.1 avg., 3 TD); Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley (19-344, 17.6 avg., 3 TD); Dwight Ostermayer, Northern Lebanon (16-288, 17.5 avg., 3 TD); Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic (12-209, 17.4 avg., 2 TD); Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot (16-278, 17.4 avg., 1 TD); Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central (25-427, 17.1 avg., 3 TD). … Diaz-Ellis has a 95-yard TD reception, tied for the fourth-longest scoring play in the league so far this season. Conestoga Valley’s Avery Tran also has a 95-yard TD catch; Solanco QB Brody Mellinger has a 96-yard TD keeper; Annville-Cleona’s Phoenix Music has a 98-yard kickoff return for a TD; and Manheim Township’s Anthony Ivey has a 99-yard kickoff return for a score for the longest scoring play through five weeks.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

2. Octorara has scored the most points in the league (208) and the the Braves have surrendered the second-fewest points in the L-L (65) for a nifty plus-143 scoring margin. … Lampeter-Strasburg has allowed the fewest points in the league (61) thanks to a pair of shutout victories — over Penn Manor and Conestoga Valley — plus holding Northern Lebanon to just a 2-point safety last week. … Lebanon has surrendered the most points through five weeks (221) and the Cedars are a minus-193 in scoring margin with just four touchdowns in 20 quarters to date. Lebanon is hoping to get back on track Friday with a home date vs. Ephrata. … Three teams — Penn Manor (4-1), Hempfield (3-2) and Northern Lebanon (3-2) — have winning records but have been outscored through five weeks: The Comets (minus-9 scoring differential), Black Knights (minus-12) and Vikings (minus-21) have all won despite being outscored. … One team in the league has 900-plus rushing yards and 900-plus passing yards heading into Week 6: Manheim Central. The undefeated Barons have 908 yards on the ground and 960 yards through the air, for 373 yards a game, fourth-best in the league. … The only full-time QB not to throw an interception through five weeks is Octorara’s Weston Stoltzfus, who has 11 TD tosses against no picks. Hence his league-best 145 QB passer efficiency rating.

3. Northern Lebanon — looking to climb back up on the horse after a 42-2 setback last week vs. Lampeter-Strasburg — will need some inspired rush defense when the Vikings welcome crosstown rival Annville-Cleona on Friday. As mentioned, the Dutchmen feature Harter, who is averaging a healthy 12.1 yards per carry. He’s had plenty of help in A-C’s backfield, including Chase Maguire (65-294, 4.5 avg., 3 TD), Phoenix Music (6.9 avg., 1 TD) and QB Gavin Keller (2 TD keepers). Maguire bolted for 100 yards with a TD dash last week vs. Lancaster Catholic, and Harter had a 164-yard, 1-TD night against Donegal two weeks back. NL stalwart D swarmers Kalani Adams (13.5 tackles, 1 for a loss last week vs. L-S) and Mitchell Hetrick (7 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack last week vs. L-S) have been hit-machines from the jump, and they’ll need to help limit A-C’s Veer attack in this in-county backyard scrap. FYI: He might fly under the radar, but Northern Lebanon's Kalani Adams is a force in L-L League football.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage