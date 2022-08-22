Manheim Central was, well, Manheim Central again last fall.

Coming off an un-Baron-like 3-5 finish in 2020, Central got up off the mat, dusted itself off and got back to business in 2021. The Barons flashed a gnarly defense, lit up scoreboards, won nine games, shared the Section Two crown with Cocalico and Warwick, and went back to the District Three playoffs.

That was on the heels of a COVID-19-impacted 2020 campaign, when Manheim Central had its first losing season since 1971 and missed the playoffs for the first time in 29 years. The Barons wiped all of that away last fall.

“I thought last year was important for the team to show everyone that we didn’t fall off a cliff, and that we’re still a strong program,” Barons' two-way standout Landon McGallicher said. “It was great to have a rebound year like that. Now we have to keep working hard to stay there.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Two • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Dave Hahn (eighth season, 69-17) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 4-2-5 • 2021 results: 9-2 (4-1 L-L) • Key players returning: RB-LB Rocco Daugherty, K Luke Forwood, OG-DT Cole Groff, QB-P Zac Hahn, WR-DB Brady Harbach, RB-LB Nick Haas, OT-DT Wyatt Kupres, WR-DB Landon McGallicher, WR-DB Bode Sipel, TE-LB Kahlen Watt, RB-DE Jaden Weit.

Plenty of hard work in Barons’ camp this offseason, as coach Dave Hahn has some important spots to fill, like quarterback, a couple of slots along the O-line, and some studs up front on defense.

“We have 46 guys on the roster, which is kind of low,” Hahn said. “But we have a really good group of guys, and I’m excited about that. We’re stronger and more physical than we have been the last couple of years, and I really, really like that. Now we have to get out there and play and get battle-tested.”

The Barons will certainly need some battle-testing with the tricky Section Two schedule that awaits. Manheim Central’s slate also includes seven home dates — with five games in a row in Manheim early in the season — with showdowns against Warwick, Governor Mifflin and Exeter on the horizon; Exeter axed the Barons in the playoffs last year, so that will be a revenge game for Manheim Central.

And this notable: The Barons dip from Class 5A to Class 4A this fall.

About the offense

Year in and year out, it all starts up front for Manheim Central. This time around, Hahn must replace three O-line stalwarts. But the good news is that OT Wyatt Kupres and OG Cole Groff are due back to lead the way. And here are four more names to know: Owen Yost, Xander Kolk, Brian Thythavong and Teddy Will are ready for their protecting and blocking debuts.

Hahn said he’ll have some depth in the trenches, and that’s always a good thing.

“Last year we had a great bond up front, like one heartbeat and we all worked great together,” Kupres said. “Hopefully Cole and I can help us pick up where we left off.”

Manheim Central took a couple of graduation hits in the skill-kid department — the crack pass-catch combo of Judd Novak and Owen Sensenig have moved on — but there are some veteran playmakers due back, like McGallicher, Brady Harbach and Bode Sipel on the flanks and Jaden Weit out of the backfield. Another name to remember is RB Brycen Armold, who seems poised for a breakout season.

Who will be delivering the ball to those guys? Zac Hahn — the coach’s son — is the clubhouse leader to get the QB job. He got some time in the pocket last fall, and he knows the Barons’ spread offense like the back of his hand.

“He’s the front-runner for the spot, and he has the best grasp of the offense because he’s played on Friday nights,” Coach Hahn said. “He’ll bring some experience, and he’s put a lot of time in.”

Zac Hahn will also handle the punting chores — while taking over the duties at one of the most-watched positions in all of L-L League football: Playing QB for the Manheim Central Barons.

“Zac’s got a good arm, and he can get the ball where it needs to go,” McGallicher said. “As long as he doesn’t put a lot of pressure on himself, he’ll be just fine under the lights.”

About the defense

Tons to like here for Manheim Central, including the return of three hard-hitting linebackers; Rocco Daugherty, Kahlen Watt and Nick Haas are veteran ball-hawkers, and Weit can chase you down from his D-end spot. Tack on McGallicher and Sipel returning in the secondary, and the Barons are ahead of the curve defensively.

The only tweak: Manheim Central will have a new D-coordinator this season, with former Penn Manor player and assistant coach Jared Shearer taking over those duties.

“We’ll have a few adjustments to make early on,” Daugherty said. “But we’ll all be flying around for sure.”

Final word

“Section Two is going to be very interesting, and it should be a lot of fun down the stretch,” Dave Hahn said. “You never know what course the season is going to take, but man, it’s going to be interesting because there are a lot of quality, playoff programs out there.”