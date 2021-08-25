Warwick finished first in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two race last season, sealing the deal with a perfect 5-0 section mark.

That team, which went 8-1 overall, was loaded with talent, so the big question surrounding the Warriors for the 2021 season is this: How do they fill the cleats of the 17 starters they’ve since lost to graduation?

These are not easy spots to fill, either.

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section Two PIAA: Class 5A Head coach: Bob Locker (21st season, 106-102) Base offense: 1-back n Base defense: 3-4 2020 results: 8-1 (5-0 L-L) Key players returning: WR-DB Cooper Eckert, C-LB Aaron Hess, QB Jack Reed, RBLB Christian Royer, RB-LB Brendon Snyder, DB Tanner Weik, OT-NG Nate Young.

However, this year’s seniors have made it perfectly clear: This is a new team, and this is their team.

“That team is gone forever,” defensive lineman and nose guard Nate Young said. “It was a great team, but we have a special group of guys. We’re all brothers.”

Three big names lost from 2020 pop off the page instantly. Big 33 selections Nolan Rucci (OT-DE), Caleb Schmitz (WR-S) and Joey McCracken (QB) are all headed for college ball.

“They’re great leaders,” wide receiver and defensive back Cooper Eckert said. “I think we learned a lot of leadership skills.”

The Warriors do retain eight starters from the 2020 campaign, including Eckert, who started every game last season and had nine catches for 97 yards.

Quarterback Jack Reed was solid in his two starts last season, made in place of an injured McCracken. Reed was 21 of 38 for 320 yards and one touchdown. Going forward, Reed will look to be a solid successor to McCracken, who was top three last season in passing efficiency.

Inside linebacker and center Aaron Hess also returns. He was an all-section selection in 2020 and led the Warriors in tackles with 76. Hess is joined by running back and outside linebacker Christian Royer, who had 47 tackles of his own last season.

Royer rushed for 246 yards and five touchdowns on 48 carries in the 2020 season. He split carries with all-section and all-state running back Colton Miller, but showed glimpses of what he can do when given the ball.

The Warriors have some other good upsides for 2021, too.

“Our work ethic,” said coach Bob Locker, whose team can also count physical strength as a top attribute. “I think our understanding of our offense and defensive schemes going into the season is going to be a real benefit.”

About the offense

Warwick runs a single-back formation with double tight end sets and four wide sets.

Obviously, the big difference for the Warriors is their O-line.

Rucci, Owen Campbell and Caleb Goss anchored a senior-heavy line in 2020, and it will be up to Hess and returning nose guard Young, who started every game last season on the offensive side of the ball, to provide protection for Reed.

“We take so much pride in protecting our quarterback,” Young said. “We go out every Friday night and we don’t intend on giving up any sacks. We don’t let anyone touch our quarterback.”

Not only will they need to protect the quarterback, but they must also open holes for Royer, who averaged about six yards per carry last year.

Reed takes the reins as the QB for the Warriors, but this time he’s not being thrown in. He comes into 2021 with reps under his belt he’ll use to lead the offense.

The question mark is the line, with its three new starters. But Hess and Young understand the responsibility of being the unit’s leaders, having learned from the likes of Rucci, Campbell and Goss.

About the defense

The Warriors run with a 3-4 formation on defense.

They retain their tackles leader in Hess, along with Royer. They also retain inside linebacker Brendon Snyder, who recorded 26 tackles last season.

Young is the only returning defensive lineman.

Defensive back Tanner Weik returns as well. He tallied 24 tackles in 2020 and looks to surpass that tally this season.

The defense was very good last season, only allowing 1,734 total yards.

Intangibles

How this year’s seniors deal with the shadow of the 2020 team and make it known that this is their team will be crucial for the Warriors this season, given all the new starters they have.