Manheim Township comes into the 2021 season with one of the deepest rosters in the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s Section One.

They tout their depth as one of their biggest strengths, too. With an expected 90 athletes on the roster, a key for the Blue Streaks is for each player to identify his role on the team — and always be ready to fulfill that role.

“Whether you ever played a down of football for me, you’re still a part of the brotherhood,” coach Mark Evans said of the importance of remaining ready and engaged with the team. “Being part of something special is important to me.”

One of the roles that needs filling right off the bat is at quarterback, in the wake of Evan Clark’s graduation. Losing your starting quarterback is always difficult, but losing one as good as Clark was in 2020 makes it even harder.

He was exceptional last season — 98 of 141 passing for 1,505 yards and 18 touchdowns with no interceptions.

The next man up looks to be sophomore Hayden Johnson, and he has plenty of potential. He’ll have some learning and growing to do, naturally, but the Blue Streaks are confident in him.

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section One PIAA: Class 6A Head coach: Mark Evans (10th season, 73-31) Base offense: Spread Base defense: 3-5 2020 results: 5-2 (4-1 L-L) Key players returning: WR-DB Elijah Fonseca, WR-DB Mike Heckman, OT-DT Wes Hoffman, WR-DB Anthony Ivey, RB-DB Isaiah Jones, OG Quinn Kavannaugh, TE-LBK-P Matt O’Gorman, C Mike O’Hara, LB Jesus Perez, OG-DT Brady Rager, DT Jack Roache, OT-DT Alex Romano, OT-DT Carter Ru

Another key cog Township must replace is running back Cade Clancy, who rushed for 531 yards on 82 attempts with nine touchdowns.

Isaiah Jones will look to fill that void.

Used in the backfield and as a wideout in 2020, Jones was a Swiss Army Knife of sorts for the Blue Streaks, being plugged into different positions and situations. Now he’ll try a more defined role.

Penn State commit Anthony Ivey returns as Manheim Township’s No. 1 receiver. He led the team last season in receiving yards, with 546 in just four games. He averaged 23.7 yards per reception and found the end zone eight times in 2020. He can be a safety net for his young quarterback.

About the offense

Manheim Township will run a spread offense, same as last season. The Streaks lost six offensive starters, but retained five, so there will be a decent amount of familiarity as the season begins.

The Streaks kept a lot of experience on the offensive line in Mike O’Hara, Wes Hoffman and Carter Rusnak, all three L-L all-stars in 2020.

As the offense looks to young quarterback Johnson, there certainly will be some learning curves that need navigation in the early going. However, the talent is there and Johnson has weapons surrounding him at the skill positions.

About the def ense

The defensive scheme Manheim Township runs is the 3-5, same as last season. The Streaks lost eight defensive starters from 2020, but retained five.

Most of the team’s returning talent is on the D-line, including Hoffman, Rusnak, Quinn Kavannaugh, Alex Romano, Brady Rager, Jack Roache and Matt Torres. The Blue Streaks will be solid up front, with a lot of returning experience.

All-Star linebacker Ty Washington is also back this season, solidifying the middle of the defense.

Washington will now also have another all-star from last season behind him in former McCaskey Red Tornado Eli Rodriguez, who will slot into a linebacker role. Rodriguez transferred into the Manheim Township before this school year.