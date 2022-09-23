This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

LAURELDALE — Senior quarterback Delsin McNeil ran for three touchdowns and threw for another Friday as Governor Mifflin thrashed Muhlenberg 42-8 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two game Friday night in Laureldale.

A low snap on Muhlenberg’s (1-1, 2-3) first possession led to a short punt and excellent field position for the Mustangs (1-1, 2-3). With Mifflin taking over at the Muhlenberg 15, McNeil took the first snap and went the distance for his first touchdown.

After a three-and-out for the Muhls, Mustangs junior running back Brandon Jones broke away for a 43-yard touchdown run. Jackson Schools connected on the extra point to make it 14-0.

On Mifflin’s next possession, McNeil scored his second touchdown on an 8-yard run.

The Mustangs special teams unit then came up with a huge play on the ensuing kickoff. A perfectly executed pooch kick by Schools was recovered by Chase Rapp at the Muhlenberg 30. Senior running back Brayden Reis scored from the 5. Tynan Harter ran the 2-point conversion untouched into the end zone to make it 28-0.

The stingy Mifflin defense then forced another three-and-out. Mifflin took over at the Muhls 39, where Reis rambled for 21 yards. McNeil then had a nifty 17-yard run to the 1 before sneaking it in for his third touchdown of the half.

Mifflin came out throwing in the second half. Mc Neil completed two passes (29 and 16 yards) to junior tight end Aidyn Cannon, the second resulting in the final Mustang touchdown of the night and a 42-0 lead early in the third quarter.

Muhlenberg got on the board later in the quarter behind the strong, gutsy running of Gio Cavanna. He gained 42 yards on the drive, taking it the final 25 yards for the score. Isaiah Dodson ran in the two-point conversion.