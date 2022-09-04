From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Some random notables as we tuck Week 2 neatly in the drawer and start prepping for the Week 3 games:

1. It’s deja vu all over again for Lampeter-Strasburg. In 2021, the Pioneers — coming off their second D3-4A championship in a row — dropped a 45-22 decision against Warwick for a 0-1 start. The next week, L-S played Penn Manor and restored order, blanking the Comets 31-0. Fast forward to this season. The Pioneers’ dropped a 40-35 decision against Solanco in the Milk Jug trophy game in Week 1, and then played — ta-da — Penn Manor in Week 2. On Friday, L-S blanked the Comets (again) by a 35-0 score this time around. This stat is even crazier: Last year against Penn Manor, the Pioneers gave up 161 yards. On Friday vs. the Comets, L-S gave up 162 yards. Two years. Two games. Both shutouts. And the total yardage given up was practically identical. The Pioneers went on to beat Conestoga Valley in the Lampeter Bowl in Week 3 last year by a 19-0 score, as L-S pitched back-to-back shutouts, and ended up with five whitewash victories on the way to the Section 3 crown and a third trip in a row to the D3-4A finale. No CV in Week 3 this time around, but L-S will play another familiar face: Kennard-Dale. The Pioneers blanked the Rams 31-0 in the D3-4A semifinals last fall, snapping K-D’s 10-game winning streak and pulling the plug on the finest season in Rams’ program history. It’s a differed K-D team this time around; the Rams are 0-2, with a 49-0 loss against three-time reigning D3-3A champ Wyomissing, and a 33-28 setback vs. Spring Grove. Here’s a name to remember when L-S gasses up the bus on Friday and heads to Fawn Grove to take on K-D: Pioneers’ LB Harry Jay Wolgemuth had seven tackles vs. Penn Manor on Friday, including one stick for a loss, plus a QB hurry and an interception. Will it be more deja vu for Wolgemuth and the Pioneers? They sure hope so.

2. Wyomissing has barely broken a sweat through two weeks. The Spartans have registered back-to-back 49-0 victories — over K-D and Pottsville — and they’ve done it behind a powerful O-line and an incredibly stingy defense. In two games, Wyo has out-gained its opposition by a whopping 823-201, and the Spartans have allowed just 105 rushing yards in eight quarters. The win over Pottsville upped Wyo’s regular-season winning streak to 27 games in a row, and they’re now 45-3 in their last 48 games. Up next for the Spartans: A home date Saturday vs. Trinity.

3. A cool baker’s dozen of L-L League backs are averaging 100-plus yards a game through the first two weeks of the season. Four of those backs have 300-plus rushing yards already. Here are the leaders: Annville-Cleona’s Phoenix Music (59-369, 5 TD); Hempfield’s Grant Hoover (48-348, 1 TD); Elizabethtown’s Logan Lentz (37-327, 4 TD); Elco’s Jake Williams (32-322, 4 TD); Ephrata’s Andre Weidman (52-287, 2 TD); Muhlenberg’s Giovanni Cavanna (22-280, 3 TD); Manheim Central’s Brycen Armold (38-274, 5 TD); Schuylkill Valley’s Dom Giuffre (31-247, 2 TD); L-S’s Carson Coleman (45-243, 3 TD); Reading’s Amier Burdine (29-241, 1 TD): Cocalico’s Sam Steffey (33-239, 2 TD); Octorara’s Colton Focht (25-201, 1 TD); Donegal’s Noah Rohrer (35-200, 5 TD). … Music’s 59 carries leads the league. … Armold and Music are tied for the league lead with five TD gallops apiece. … The best rushing performance through the season’s first two weeks? E-town’s Lentz barreled for 268 yards in the Bears’ Week 2 win at McCaskey.

