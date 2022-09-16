Tyler Hurst - Garden Spot Football
Garden Spot senior offensive lineman/defensive tackle Tyler Hurst at Garden Spot High School in New Holland on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league

Putting a bow on the Week 4 preview items with a couple of getting-defensive notables:

1. We told you about Garden Spot tackle-machine Tyler Hurst back in late August. Dude is a one-man wrecking crew, and he flexed his muscles last week against Conestoga Valley. The Spartans dropped a heart-breaking 41-35 OT decision against the Buckskins — after a glittering 2-0 start — but Hurst wreaked plenty of havoc from his D-tackle spot. Check the numbers: He made eight solo tackles, including seven sticks for losses, with four sacks and a pass breakup vs. CV. That’s a monster night. Hurst and the Spartans visit Daniel Boone on Friday in the Section 3 opener.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Stoudamire Campbell answers to “Stud”. And Columbia’s LB has been a stud tackler so far this season for the Crimson Tide. Yes, Columbia’s funky offense gets a lot of pub — the passing game picked up right where it left off last year — but check out what Campbell has been up to: He’s amassed 20 tackles, including four hits for losses, three sacks and a couple of QB hurries for the Tide, which is yielding just 197 yards a game during its 2-1 start. Stud and Columbia are set to host Lancaster Catholic on Friday for a key Section 5 opener between old-school L-L League rivals.

3. Elizabethtown’s offense is hammering out a nifty 514 yards a game — far and away tops in the league — as the Bears have roared to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2017. Crooked numbers and point-totals aplenty for E-town, as the Bears have lit up scoreboards all over the place during the first three weeks of the season. But they’ve played some pretty solid D, too, including a penchant for getting to quarterbacks. Here are two names to know: LB Dominic Lindsey (14 tackles) has six sacks, and D-end Brad Candy (16 tackles) has four sacks, as those two have taken turns busting through the line and meeting at the QB. One more nonleague challenge for E-town — they’ll host Red Lion on Friday — before the Bears embark on their Section 3 slate, starting in Week 5 at Twin Valley. The Raiders open section play Friday at Fleetwood in a battle of longtime Berks County foes.

FYI: The Week 5 nonleague games are McCaskey hosting Plymouth-Whitemarsh — that’s different — and Conestoga Valley traveling to Solanco in a clash of former longtime Section 2 rivals. But hey, let’s get through Week 4 first.

