From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Putting a bow on the Week 4 preview items with a couple of getting-defensive notables:

1. We told you about Garden Spot tackle-machine Tyler Hurst back in late August. Dude is a one-man wrecking crew, and he flexed his muscles last week against Conestoga Valley. The Spartans dropped a heart-breaking 41-35 OT decision against the Buckskins — after a glittering 2-0 start — but Hurst wreaked plenty of havoc from his D-tackle spot. Check the numbers: He made eight solo tackles, including seven sticks for losses, with four sacks and a pass breakup vs. CV. That’s a monster night. Hurst and the Spartans visit Daniel Boone on Friday in the Section 3 opener.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Stoudamire Campbell answers to “Stud”. And Columbia’s LB has been a stud tackler so far this season for the Crimson Tide. Yes, Columbia’s funky offense gets a lot of pub — the passing game picked up right where it left off last year — but check out what Campbell has been up to: He’s amassed 20 tackles, including four hits for losses, three sacks and a couple of QB hurries for the Tide, which is yielding just 197 yards a game during its 2-1 start. Stud and Columbia are set to host Lancaster Catholic on Friday for a key Section 5 opener between old-school L-L League rivals.

3. Elizabethtown’s offense is hammering out a nifty 514 yards a game — far and away tops in the league — as the Bears have roared to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2017. Crooked numbers and point-totals aplenty for E-town, as the Bears have lit up scoreboards all over the place during the first three weeks of the season. But they’ve played some pretty solid D, too, including a penchant for getting to quarterbacks. Here are two names to know: LB Dominic Lindsey (14 tackles) has six sacks, and D-end Brad Candy (16 tackles) has four sacks, as those two have taken turns busting through the line and meeting at the QB. One more nonleague challenge for E-town — they’ll host Red Lion on Friday — before the Bears embark on their Section 3 slate, starting in Week 5 at Twin Valley. The Raiders open section play Friday at Fleetwood in a battle of longtime Berks County foes.

FYI: The Week 5 nonleague games are McCaskey hosting Plymouth-Whitemarsh — that’s different — and Conestoga Valley traveling to Solanco in a clash of former longtime Section 2 rivals. But hey, let’s get through Week 4 first.

