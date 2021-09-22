From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Annville-Cleona and Lancaster Catholic are both coming off lopsided losses: The Dutchmen dropped a 54-27 decision against Donegal and the Crusaders came up on the short end of a 60-41 result against Columbia. So it was back to the drawing board for defensive work at A-C and Catholic practice this week, as the Dutchmen and the Crusaders prep for their crossover clash Friday in Lancaster. A-C must keep tabs on Catholic RB Tony Cruz, who torched Columbia for 169 rushing yards and a pair of TD scoots last week. Dutchmen LB Dominic Funk (28 tackles, 1 sack, 2 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass breakup) and DB Phoenix Music (30 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble) have been active tacklers so far for A-C, and they’ll need to keep an eyeball — or two — on Cruz. Conversely, Catholic’s D can’t let A-C scatback Rogan Harter get his feet cranking, after he lit up Donegal for 164 yards on just nine carries — 18.2 yards per pop — with a 78-yard TD sprint. Catholic has allowed 600-plus rushing yards, 600-plus passing yards, and is yielding 321 yards and 27 points per game. The Crusaders are looking to clean that up, especially coming off those nifty, defensive-minded back-to-back wins over Delone Catholic and Archbishop Carroll.

2. Hempfield won in riveting fashion, and Warwick fell in dramatic, heart-breaking fashion in Week 4 — the Black Knights blocked a field goal in the waning seconds to edge Exeter, while the Warriors lost to Penn Manor when the Comets uncorked a Hail Mary TD pass the horn — and the former longtime Section 1 foes will square off in a crossover showdown Friday in Lititz. Definitely circle this matchup, won’t you. Warwick’s offense has been balanced; QB Jack Reed (55-of-97 for 989 yards, 7 TD against just 1 INT) has a pair of deep-threat wideouts in Cooper Eckert (23 catches for 416 yards, 5 TD) and Ryan Fink (15 catches for 301 yards, 1 TD) and rugged RB Christian Royer (84 carries for 453 yards, 7 TD) has dragged would-be tacklers for extra yardage as the Warriors are cranking out 407 yards a game — No. 3 in the L-L League. Hempfield’s D has been pretty good; the Knights have given up a tick over 400 passing yards, and they’re allowing 285 yards a game — 10th-best in the league. Hempfield will need some key secondary play with Eckert and Fink at the ready; cover-man Gabe Benjamin (10 tackles vs. Exeter) and safeties Brayden Felsinger (12 tackles vs. Exeter) and Brian Williams (11 tackles vs. Exeter) were all mighty active last week, and they’ll have to give Reed smaller windows to throw through.

3. For the third week in a row, future L-L League member Daniel Boone will take on an L-L League squad for a nonleague clash. When Columbia had to cancel its crossover game vs. Ephrata, the Mountaineers quickly added Boone, which also had an open date. The Blazers will play at Ephrata on Friday, after beating Garden Spot (45-17) and Conestoga Valley (27-12) the last two weeks. Two key kids for Boone: QB Dean Rotter (26-of-43 for 369 yards, 5 TD against just 1 pick) and RB J.T. Hogan (225 rushing yards, 2 TD) have helped the Blazers win two in a row after early losses against Wyomissing and Twin Valley. Ephrata’s defense has been stingy — the Mounts are allowing 224 yards a game, third-best in the league — and they’ll have to keep Rotter guessing in the pocket. Keep an eye on Ephrata ‘backer Quintin Pfautz, who has swarmed to the tune of 31 tackles, plus 5.5 hits for losses, a sack and a forced fumble through four games. He’ll need to help the Mounts lower boom against Boone.

