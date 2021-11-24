From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Lampeter-Strasburg’s defense gets a lot of pub in these parts. And rightfully so. The Pioneers have pitched five shutouts, they have 29 takeaways — including 16 interceptions — and they’re allowing just 9.6 points and 182 yards a game. L-S has shutout wins in two of its last three games, and in their last four games, the Pioneers have outscored the opposition 230-20, so L-S heads into Friday’s D3-4A title game at Bishop McDevitt with a head full of steam. The Crusaders’ defense has been equally stingy; McD has also posted five victories via shutout, with four whitewash wins in their last six games. Over that clip, the Crusaders have outscored their competition by a whopping 321-21. McD must slow down L-S’s balanced offensive attack, which is cranking out 382 yards and 43 points a game, and the Pioneers have 3,093 rushing yards — with four backs who have rushed for 375 or more yards — and 51 rushing TD this fall. Here are a trio of McD run-busters to keep an eye on Friday: LB Ryan Russo (94 tackles, 12.5 for losses, 2 sacks, 4 QB hurries, 1 INT, 3 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles), LB Kade Werner (63 tackles, 11.5 for losses, 2 sacks, 3 QB hurries, 1 INT) and DT Riley Robell (55 tackles, 22 for losses, 4 sacks, 5 QB hurries, 2 fumble recoveries) have been ball-hawkers for a Crusaders’ D that has amassed 17.5 sacks, 31 QB hurries, 105 hits for losses and 25 takeaways, including 15 fumble recoveries. L-S won’t go up top all that much, but when Pioneers’ QB Berkeley Wagner airs it out, he must be wary of McD D-backs TaShawn Russell (12 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 7 pass breakups) and Chase Regan (18 tackles, 4.5 for losses, 1 sack, 2 INT); Russell had a pair of pass breakups in the semifinals last week vs. Berks Catholic.

2. L-S’s four top tacklers: LB Jackson Heeter (91 tackles, 5 for losses, 4 QB hurries, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles), LB Nick Del Grande (75 tackles, 16 for losses, 5 sacks, 3 QB hurries, 2 INT, 3 fumble recoveries, 5 forced fumbles), LB Drexton Frank (70 tackles, 8 for losses, 2 QB hurries, 1 sack, 6 pass breakups) and DT Lucas Hines (70 tackles, 10 for losses, 6 sacks, 17 QB hurries, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles). They’ve been all over the place up front for L-S.

BONUS NUGGET: The Big 33 will have a new venue next spring. The annual PA vs. MD all-star game will be contested — along with the East/West game — on Memorial Day Weekend at Bishop McDevitt. Event organizers announced the venue switch on Monday; the game had been played the last couple of years at Landis Field in the Central Dauphin School District, also in Harrisburg. Starting in May, 2022, McD will host in Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.

3. Two reliable kickers will be on display Friday: McD’s Michael Chiha is a perfect 49-for-49 on PAT attempts with 11 touchbacks on kickoffs, and L-S’s Andrew Reidenbaugh is 60-for-64 on PAT attempts and 4-for-6 on field goals, including a season-best 32-yard make last week in the semifinals vs. Kennard-Dale.

