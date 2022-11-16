From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

It’s the getting-defensive edition of the 3 facts, breaking down all things D in the three big local L-L vs. L-L D3 playoff matchups coming up Friday:

1. In their first clash earlier this season, Manheim Township held Hempfield to 197 yards, but the Black Knights eked out a 17-14 win over the Blue Streaks thanks to two back-breaker plays: Stephen Katch lobbed a Hail Mary TD pass to Gabe Benjamin at the halftime horn, and Hempfield’s Grant Hoover returned the second-half kickoff 93 yards for a TD. Township had a pair of second-half scores, and piled up 360 yards — 237 through the air — but fell to the Knights for the second year in a row. The rematch is Friday at Hempfield in a D3-6A semifinal. Safe to say Township’s D can’t allow another Hail Mary TD, and the Streaks’ special teams unit can’t let Hoover pop another huge return. Township must also rattle Hempfield QB Jackson Landis, a dual-threat signal-caller who has passed for 1,691 yards with 13 TD tosses. The Knights won’t wow you with a bunch of crooked offensive numbers. But Landis has steered a steady ship, Hoover is on the verge of a 1,000-yard rushing season, and Hempfield’s O-line has been rock-steady. Circle these four Township defenders to wreak some havoc: LB Declan Clancy (107 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 fumble recovery so far in his breakout sophomore season), LB Jake Cramer (58 tackles, 1 fumble recovery), D-end Eli Rodriguez (52 tackles, 7 for losses, 6.5 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery) and LB Austin Day (33 tackles) spearhead a Streaks’ D that is allowing 233.4 yards a game (third-best among Section 1 outfits) with 32 tackles for losses and 13 takeaways. Conversely, Hempfield’s D — allowing 253 yards a game, fifth-best in Section 1 — must be in pass-coverage mode from the opening whistle; MT QB Hayden Johnson is a 2,000-yard passer with 25 TD tosses, and he has weapons aplenty on the flanks. It should be a busy night for Hempfield D-backs like Braydon Felsinger, Brian Williams and Benjamin, and it would behoove Knights’ pass-rushers like DT Deyvid Palepale and LB Aidan Shorter to get as much pressure on Johnson as possible, so he’s not left alone to pick out open receivers. The last two times Hempfield and Township got together, the Knights won by identical 17-14 scores. Gotta believe this game features the same kind of result in the scoring column. Should be a real slugfest in Landisville, especially if both defenses are flying around making sticks.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Both defenses will know exactly what’s coming Friday when Cocalico touches down in Quarryville for a rematch against Solanco in the D3-5A semifinals. The Golden Mules clipped the Eagles 21-7 in a nonleague clash back in early September. Both teams will go triple-option here, with trench play at a premium. Solanco must slow down Cocalico QB Josh Myer, slugger FB Sam Steffey and speed-back Aaryn Longenecker. Keep an eye on this 4-pack of Mules’ tacklers to do that: DB Josiah Forren (104 tackles, 2 INT, 11 pass breakups), LB Nick Defrancesco (68 tackles, 2 INT, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble), LB Aden Herr (60 tackles, 5 for losses, 1 INT, 11 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries) and DB Landon Steele (50 tackles, 8 for losses, 1 sack, 5 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery) are all heavy hitters. Forren and Steele have been stupendous from their safety spots; Herr had a pick-6 INT TD return vs. Cocalico in their earlier meeting. Solanco has 21 takeaways, including 13 picks, and is yielding 306.8 yards a game. Meanwhile, Cocalico must keep tabs on Solanco QB Brody Mellinger, FB Cole Harris and speed-backs Forren and Elijah Cunningham. Four Eagles’ D stalwarts to watch: LB Tyler Angstadt (102 tackles, 14 for losses, 1 sack, 2 fumble recoveries), LB Dane Bollinger (94 tackles, 15 for losses, 1 forced fumble), LB Carter Getz (84 tackles, 10 for losses, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery) and D-tackle Chuckie Drain (77 tackles, 25 for losses, 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble) have helped Cocalico amass 19 sacks, with 117 hits for losses with 15 takeaways, as the Eagles are yielding just 210.9 yards a game, third-best among Section 4 teams. If you love pulling guards, hand-to-hand line-of-scrimmage combat, fullback traps and all things Veer and pitch plays, get yourself to Quarryville on Friday for Solanco vs. Cocalico.

3. Lampeter-Strasburg, come on down. The Pioneers are the next team to try and tame Manheim Central’s runaway-train offense; the Barons are averaging 448 yards and 52 points a game, and feature a 2,000-yard passer, a 1,900-yard rusher and a 900-yard receiver. Safe to say L-S’s D will be challenged when the Pioneers visit Central for a must-see D3-4A semifinal between the former longtime Section 2 foes. All eyes on L-S’s secondary in this clash. MC QB Zac Hahn (28 TD tosses against just 3 INT) has a pair of go-to guys on the flanks in home-run hitter Aaron Enterline and sure-handed wideout Bode Sipel. Four L-S D-backs to watch here: Hunter Hildenbrand (39 tackles, 3 for losses, 6 INT, 6 pass breakups), Demoj Gray (33 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 INT, 3 pass breakups), Dean Herr (9 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 INT, 3 pass breakups) and Jonathan Mellinger (20 tackles) have to keep Enterline and Sipel under wraps, and not let Hahn and the Barons go bombs-away to those guys. L-S has 19 takeaways, including 13 picks, and the Pioneers are giving up just 177.6 yards a game, second-best in the L-L League. But Central has been a completely different animal. The Barons’ D will have its hands full with L-S dual-threat QB Trent Wagner and 1,000-yard rusher Carson Coleman. Hildenbrand has also been outstanding on the flanks, and the Pioneers just cranked out 52 points in their quarterfinal romp over Susquehanna Township. All eyes on these vet Central D standouts: LB Nick Haas (85 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT), DE Jaden Weit (81 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery), LB Rocco Daugherty (76 tackles, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery) and LB Kahlen Watt (65 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery) can all swarm. They should keep Wagner plenty busy in the pocket in this showdown, as L-S angles for its fourth trip in a row to the 4A title game, and Central, in its 33rd playoff trip, looks to remain in line to win its 19th D3 championship.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage