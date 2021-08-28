Solanco gave up its lead in the third quarter of Saturday night’s delayed season opener against Palmyra.

However, the answer was easy and emphatic. The Golden Mules’ defense simply made sure it wouldn’t happen again.

Solanco’s offense needed less than three minutes to get the lead back and the defense made it stand in a 33-14 nonleague football victory.

“Defense did a great job stepping it up,” Mules coach Tony Cox said. “They are really good at defending the run and I was proud of all of them for keeping at it. The kids made some really good plays.”

Palmyra went ahead 14-13 with 3:10 to play in the third quarter when Solanco did what it does best — execute its triple option.

After four plays between the tackles, quarterback Brody Mellinger rolled out and pitched to Elijah Reimold, who took it 45 yards for the go-ahead score. Zach Turpen’s 2-point conversion run made it 21-14.

“That’s the glory of the offense. you think you’ve got one thing figured out and something else comes at you,” Cox said.

Clutch special teams play followed as kicker Trent McDowell’s squib bounced off the shin of a Cougars blocker and Josiah Forren came out of nowhere to dive on the ball.

Three plays later, Forren took a pitch 14 yards for a 27-14 lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

The defense came alive again, forcing Palmyra to go three-and-out, and junior Aden Herr blocked a punt, giving Solanco the ball on the Cougars’ 5-yard-line.

Turpen finished the scoring from a yard out with 8:35 to play.

“I told the kicker to squib it and if he can do that every time we will call that something,” Cox said. “We practice the blocked punt. Aden Herr got it. He’s a good athlete and a hard-nosed kid. Special teams make a big difference in the game.”

A close first half found the teams tied at 7-7. Even the yardage was similar as the Cougars gained 99 yards from scrimmage, compared to Solanco’s 127.

Palmyra struck first when quarterback Jordan Wamsher hit a wide open Jacob Deimling for a 38-yard first-quarter score.

The Cougars lead lasted barely more than five minutes when Reimold capped a four-play, 38-yard drive with a 17-yard run for the tying score.

Reimold finished with 101 yards on only five carries with two scores. Workhorse Robert Castagna had 89 in 16 attempts. Forren scored twice as well. Mellinger completed his only two passes and ran for 43 yards as the Mules rushed for 333 yards.

Cox was thrilled with the performance in front of the home crowd.

“Brody Mellinger did a great job his first time playing quarterback at the varsity level. He made some mistakes but corrected them at halftime,” the coach said. “I am proud of all the kids.

“It was a good win for the community and the program. It was fun to see the high school kids back out here yelling and screaming.”

Up next, Solanco will head to southern York County to take on Kennard-Dale, which lost to Octorara last Friday.