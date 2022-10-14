It was fitting that the decisive plays for Columbia Friday night came from its defense.

As Northern Lebanon was driving for a potential go-ahead score in the waning minutes of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five football game, Kazjohn Pachot delivered a crushing hit for a sack and a forced fumble that was recovered by Chris Sabino.

For a final statement, Demari Simms intercepted a desperate heave by the Vikings on the game’s final play to seal a hard-fought 12-6 victory for the Tide.

Scoring tough to come by

Although points were rare in this game, Columbia quarterback Domo Diaz-Ellis and his offensive teammates made just enough plays. The decisive score came early in the fourth quarter when Diaz-Ellis lofted a perfect pass down the right sideline to a tightly covered Artie Poindexter.

After about 20 minutes of scoreless play, the Crimson Tide (1-4 L-L, 3-5 overall) were finally able to break through thanks to one of their defense’s biggest plays of the night. After Columbia had thrown an interception at the Northern Lebanon two-yard line, the Crimson Tide snatched the ball right back thanks to an interception by linebacker Steven Rivas.

Moments later, quarterback Domo Diaz-Ellis, raced around the right side for a one-yard touchdown.

Rivas’ tough inside running and Diaz-Ellis’ scrambles and timely passes helped the Tide to dominate time of possession even if they did not light up the scoreboard.

While Northern Lebanon’s defense gave up some yardage, the Vikings (1-4, 2-6) featured a bend-but-don’t break performance and came up with a huge play in the third quarter when linebacker Moises Gonzalez intercepted a pass over the middle and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.

Players of the game

The defenses.

It is hard to pinpoint just one player because the Crimson Tide defensive unit played great team football in absolutely dominating Northern Lebanon. Columbia held the Vikings to 85 yards and limited them to just four first downs. Most importantly, the Tide forced four turnovers, including the interception that led to the first score and the two turnovers that sealed the game.

An honorable mention has to go to the Northern Lebanon defense, which battled all night long. The Vikings stopped Columbia five different times inside its own 30-yard line, including an interception at the 2 and a turnover on downs at the 7.