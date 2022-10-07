Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg breaks off a long run against Nafis Blythe (right) of Berks Catholic during L-L League week 7 football action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, October 7, 2022.
Friday night got off to a rough start for the Lampeter-Strasburg football team. Five plays in, Berks Catholic defender Devin Garcia intercepted an L-S pass and returned it to the Pioneers’ 11-yard line.
But the Saints were ultimately stopped short two yards short of paydirt, and the L-S offense then marched 98 yards over nine plays for the game’s first score. It set the tone for an eventual 30-7 win for the Pioneers in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four matchup.
With the homecoming victory, L-S (4-0 league, 6-1 overall) remained in a L-L Section Four first-place tie in the loss column with Wyomissing (3-0, 6-0), who hosts Cocalico (2-1, 3-3) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
“After that first interception and then the first (defensive) stop was huge,” L-S senior Hunter Hildenbrand said. “Ninety-eight yard drive. After that, we knew we had our foot right on their throat. We just kept it going.”
Hildenbrand did a bunch for L-S, combining for 185 offensive yards through three carries and three receptions, one of them a 45-yard score, to go along with an interception on defense.
“He’s like a jack of all trades type of player for us,” L-S coach Victor Ridenour said of Hildenbrand. “He’s just got a good feel for the game. That (45-yard) post he caught for a touchdown, that was him and Trent (Wagner) communicating on the field. I had something else called. But they have the freedom to checkdown to another play if they see something they like.”
L-S quarterback Wagner completed 5 of 8 passes for 104 yards with a score through the air and on the ground, and the Pioneers run game tallied 262 rushing yards on 32 carries, powered by feature back Carson Coleman (21 carries, 84 yards, two TDs).
Berks Catholic, a District Three Class 4A semifinalist a year ago and not far removed from seven-straight trips to district finals, had its two-game win-streak snapped, while the Pioneers, last year’s District 3-4A runner-up, has now won six in a row, holding opponents to an average of less than seven points over that stretch.
The Saints (2-2, 2-5) came in averaging 232 rushing yards a game and were held to 111 yards by L-S, with Jayjay Jordan (14 carries, 64 yards) mostly bottled up before leaving near the start of the third quarter with a lower body injury and not returning. The L-S defense also had three takeaways, six tackles for loss and two sacks.
With the Pioneers already up 6-0, Hildenbrand lined up at QB for the first four plays of a five-play drive. It proved effective when Hilbenbrand busted loose for a 66-yard run, with Wagner scoring on 1-yard keeper on the next play to push the score to 13-0 a few minutes into the second quarter.
Peter Fiorello converted his first field goal of the season from 37 yards out to push the L-S lead to 16-0 going into halftime.
L-S made it 23-0 a few minutes into the third quarter on the 45-yard TD strike from Wagner to Hildenbrand.
On the next play from scrimmage, Berks Catholic QB Will Hess rolled out and attempted a pass, but just as the ball left his hand, L-S d-lineman Luke Hines snagged it for the interception. Two plays later, a Coleman 5-yard TD run made the score 30-0.