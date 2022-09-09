This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

WEST LAWN — Wilson jumped out to a big halftime lead on the strength of three Cam Jones touchdowns Friday night, and didn’t look back in a 37-0 nonleague football victory over Martin Luther King at John Gurski Stadium in West Lawn.

As proficient as the Bulldogs’ offense may have been, however, it was the Wilson defense that stole the show: The Bulldogs held the Cougars to just 17 total offensive yards.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Casseus and linebacker Nick Crocona paced the stalwart defensive effort.

Junior quarterback Tom Hunsicker guided a dynamic Bulldogs attack to 162 yards and four touchdown drives on five first-half possessions in addition to leading the team in rushing with 68 yards on eight carries.

Stars of the night

The evening’s standout performances came from Jones, who finished the game with nine carries for 47 yards and four touchdowns, and the D, which outmuscled an overmatched Martin Luther King offense throughout the contest.

Quotable

“We stress get better, get better, get better,” Wilson coach Doug Dahms said after the game. “The one thing we did better tonight than we’ve been doing is physicality. There were some big hits out there.”