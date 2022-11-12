This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

READING -- Second-seeded Exeter came into Saturday night undefeated and aiming to defend its District 3 Class 5A crown.

The title defense began soundly with a 42-12 victory over No. 7 Dover in a rescheduled district quarterfinal from Friday at Don Thomas Stadium.

Exeter’s skilled and beefy offensive line paved the way for Richie Karstien to rush for 213 yards and Mason Rotelli slung four touchdown passes as the Eagles (11-0) moved on to host No. 11 Northern York in the semifinals next week.

Exeter wasted no time jumping ahead when Rotelli hit Penn State commit Joey Schlaffer for a 61-yard touchdown just 1:32 into the game.

Karstien ran in from the 14 just 2:28 later.

Rotelli threw three touchdowns in the last 4:29 of the second quarter: a 20-yarder to Isaiah Choy and 11-yarders to Zach Zandier and Jovan Hollis.

Rotelli connected on a 15-yard touchdown to Carter Redding with 8:31 left in the third quarter and Exeter went up 42-0; it was the fourth consecutive pass Rotelli threw for a touchdown.

Dover’s Aric Campbell hit Gavin Mullins for a 10-yard score with 6:02 left in the game and Thomas Smyser for a 64-yarder as time expired for the other Eagles (9-3).