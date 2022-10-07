At halftime, the Governor Mifflin band put on a mesmerizing performance titled “Out of the Ashes,” complete with a flute solo and a large colorful flag that covered half the width of the field.

But Friday night, it would be the Conestoga Valley Buckskins who would play the part of the mythological phoenix, rising up not just once, but twice from the ashes of apparent defeat to outlast the Mustangs 34-31, thanks to a 28-yard field goal by David Irwin with 2 seconds remaining in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two game at CV.

Back and forth fourth

The decisive Buckskins’ drive came after a 34-yard Mustangs touchdown pass from Delsin McNeil to Adrian McNeil tied the game at 31 and put all the momentum back in Mifflin’s favor.

But the resilient Buckskins (2-1 L-L Section Two, 4-3 overall) went right to work, using some tough running by Nick Tran and Jayden Johnson, along with some timely passes from Macoy Kneisley to Jeff Fisher and Ish Camacho, to set up the decisive kick.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Conestoga Valley engineered a masterful six-minute drive, capped off by a 20-yard touchdown run from Collin Martin to move ahead 31-24.

First-half comeback

Conestoga Valley overcame a 14-0 deficit with three touchdowns over the course of six plays in the second quarter.

The first score came on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Kneisley to Johnson. Kneisley used a great play-action fake to freeze the defense and then found Johnson on the right hashmark. From there Johnson, juked two defenders and raced down the right sideline for the score.

After the ensuing kickoff, Fisher recovered a fumble on Mifflin’s first snap from scrimmage. CV then traveled 19 yards on four plays, culminating with a 4-yard touchdown run by Tran.

On the very next play from scrimmage, Malachi Santana intercepted a tipped pass and raced 50 yards down the left sideline to give the Buckskins a 21-14 lead in front of their raucous home crowd.

Mustang mistakes

A multitude of Mustangs miscues resulted in their 14-point lead quickly vanishing and also aiding the long second-half drives by Conestoga Valley. Mifflin (1-2, 2-5) committed a total of 12 penalties for 120 yards. Perhaps the most costly were a pass interference and personal foul for a late hit out of bounds in the fourth. Governor Mifflin also turned the ball over four times in the first half alone.

Early dominance

Governor Mifflin built an early lead thanks to two 54-yard scoring plays. The first came on the game’s first drive when Delsin McNeil faked a handoff, rolled left, faked a pitch, then cut back inside and outran the defense down the left sideline. Later in the first quarter, Brandon Jones took a handoff right up the middle and sprinted through the defense for the second 54-yarder.

Late in the first half, Mustangs kicker Jackson Schools boomed a 51-yard field to cut CV’s lead to 21-17.