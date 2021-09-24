A.J. Hoffer is a beast. The senior running back ran 204 yards on 25 carries for Daniel Boone. He and fellow senior Thatcher Hogan formed a thunder and lightning combination that ran all over host Ephrata in a 33-14 nonleague victory Friday night at War Memorial Field.

The Blazers (3-2) pounded out 324 yards on the ground. Hogan was responsible for 70 of those yards on 15 carries, scoring three times. Hoffer added another score on the ground.

Daniel Boone was a late replacement for the Mountaineers, who were supposed to play Columbia. However, the Crimson Tide canceled the game over COVID-19 concerns in its school district.

The Blazers, who made it three wins in a row, all against L-L League competition after victories over Garden Spot and Conestoga Valley, stepped in and had 394 yards of total offense in the game — 70 in the air. Hoffer had 126 yards at intermission.

The Blazers dominated both lines of scrimmage, holding the Mounts’ powerful running back, Andre Weidman, to only 61 yards on 17 carries.

Boone scored on its opening drive, going 12 plays and 70 yards for a 1-yard touchdown by Hogan. Ephrata (3-2) countered with Weidman's 5-yard run off left tackle to tie the score at 7-7 with 1:51 remaining in the first quarter. The Mounts held the Blazers to two field goals and only trailed 13-7 at halftime.

Turning point

Trailing just 13-7 with 3:44 left in the second quarter, Ephrata lost a fumble on a low snap on its own 42. Prior to the turnover, the Mounts were matching the Blazers in scoring. Ephrata’s defense held, but momentum shifted.

Star of the game

Hoffer was locked in for contact and was dragging tacklers in many runs right up the middle. He wore the Mounts down, and Hogan provided the knockout punches with electrifying runs to pay dirt.

Key statistic

Daniel Boone had the ball on offense for 15:01 in the first half.

Quotable

“They are a very physical team and we didn’t match their physicality,” Mounts' coach Kris Miller said of the Blazers. “They came out the first drive and scored right away and I thought we settled in and held them to some field goals. For as much as they dominated the first half, we got to halftime and it was a one-score game and were getting the ball. I thought we had a great opportunity to get a touchdown and score, but unfortunately we couldn’t move the ball and (Boone) kinda gained momentum.”

Up next

The Mounts travel to Lebanon next week for their Section Three opener.