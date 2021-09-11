Daniel Boone built an early lead Friday night against Garden Spot and never looked back, as the Blazers won the first football game ever played on the Spartans’ new turf field.

The Blazers defeated the Spartans in the nonleague game by a score of 45-17, and while Garden Spot looked much improved in the second half, the game remained in Daniel Boone’s control for the entirety of the game.

An inspiring first-half performance from quarterback Dean Rotter propelled Daniel Boone’s offense. Rotter’s safety blanket, wideout Alex Vassallo, went for 98 yards on nine receptions and one touchdown. The two had a near-perfect game, as Rotter completed eight of the nine passes intended for Vassallo.

While the game’s fate was sealed early on, Garden Spot’s offense was relatively solid. Quarterback Tristin Sadowski was 18 for 29 for 221 yards and two touchdown passes. The Spartans tallied one more first down than the Blazers, and they were able to put together some solid drives.

Turning point

The Spartans put together a big drive with the first possession of the second half, driving to the Daniel Boone 4-yard line. The Blazers stood tall and extinguished the drive, forcing a turnover on downs.

It was a big opportunity for Garden Spot to get back into the game, and they were unable to cash in.

Star of the game

The Blazers’ back-up quarterback was phenomenal on Friday night. Dean Rotter, who is filling in for senior QB Carter Speyer, was 12-16 in the first half with 245 yards and three touchdowns. His total stat line was 15 for 19 with 256 yards and four touchdown passes, all in the first half.

Up next

Garden Spot will have a big matchup next Friday as it continues to search for that elusive first win of the season as they play host to the Cocalico Eagles.