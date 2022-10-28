FLEETWOOD — Junior quarterback Dean Rotter threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 181 yards to lead Daniel Boone to a 35-8 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three victory over Fleetwood Friday night at Fleetwood.

Boone (1-5 L-L, 2-8 overall) scored 35 first half points and outgained the Tigers (0-6, 2-8) 394-139 in the decisive half.

Rotter connected with senior wide receiver Robbie Burns from 26 yards out for the Blazers first touchdown. The TD was set up by a 43-yard quarterback draw by Rotter.

Later in the half Rotter connected with junior running back Ethan Kryman for an 11-yard catch-and-run for his second touchdown pass of the game.

Senior running back Caden Tolosky rushed for 61 yards on five carries and scored a touchdown for the Blazers.

Jesse Smith and Ryan Souder each scored on 1-yard runs for the Blazers.

For the Tigers, Tristen McFarland (five carries for 55 yards and 4-for-7 for 32 yards) connected on a 27-yard touchdown pass to Owen Kotsch for the Tigers’ lone score. McFarland also ran the two-point conversion into the end zone for the final margin.