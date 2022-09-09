This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

Ethan Kryman ran for three touchdowns and Daniel Boone steadily gained control in the second half for its first win, 39-15 at Muhlenberg Friday night.

Kryman, running behind a big offensive line that took over in the second half, finished with 32 carries for 171 yards in the nonleague football outing.

The win was the first for the Blazers (1-2) and came on the heels of what head coach Rob Flowers called an “embarrassing” loss to Conestoga Valley.

The Muhls (1-2) led twice in the game, the last time at 15-9 in the second quarter after Jermicky Gumby’s 91-yard kickoff return.

Muhlenberg trailed 16-15 at the half but couldn’t move the ball in the second half after starting quarterback Drew Fidler went out with an ankle injury, when he was tackled for a safety. It was one of two safeties by the Boone defense.

The Blazers used their defense to get their first score, as Max Heffner tackled Gio Cavanna in the end zone for a safety.

After a disastrous first series, the Muhls put together their best drive of the night, going 63 yards on 12 plays, with Cavanna scoring from the 1. Fidler set up the score with an 11-yard run, after scrambling to avoid a sack, to the 1. He also had pass completions of 28 and 14 yards in the drive.

Freshman Freddy Lacey’s 60-yard kickoff return, and a personal foul on the play, set Boone up at the Muhlenberg 9. Kryman scored on fourth down from the 2 to give the Blazers a 9-7 lead.

Kryman’s second TD of the opening half, on fourth down from the 11, put the Blazers up 16-15 3:20 before halftime.