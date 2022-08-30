From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Continuing to look ahead at the Week 2 action, which is right up around the curve. A friendly reminder that there are a pair of games on Thursday: Elco at Annville-Cleona in an all-Lebanon County backyard throw-down, and Lancaster Catholic will visit Delone Catholic.

1. Some bummer news for Daniel Boone, as it’s deja vu all over again for the Blazers. Colleague Mike Drago is reporting that DB has lost QB Dean Rotter to a shoulder injury, which he suffered during the Blazers’ 35-0 Week 1 setback vs. rival Exeter in the Pig Iron Bowl. Ironically, Rotter went in for injured all-star QB Carter Speyerer in Week 1 last year, and piloted DB all the way to the D3 playoffs. Now he suffered a Week 1 injury against the Eagles. According to the report, Rotter is expected to miss Friday’s Week 2 tilt at Conestoga Valley, which is also coming off a Week 1 setback, 27-13 at the hands of Penn Manor. Keep an eye on DB QB Chase Domenech; he came in off the bench and completed one pass after Rotter went down. Two years in a row, two Week 1 QB injuries for DB. Last season ended with a playoff journey. Can the Blazers rally and do it again? They’ll get a Buckskins’ squad that allowed 379 yards — including 304 stripes on the ground — against Penn Manor. Meanwhile, CV’s new-look Pistol O sputtered a tad, with just 126 yards vs. the Comets. So both teams will be looking to pick up the pieces — pronto — one of them on the road with a backup QB.

FYI: A tough 13-15 overall in the Week 1 prediction department. I'll try and do better in Week 2.

2. A tough defensive assignment on Friday for Lebanon, which will head to New Holland to tangle with Garden Spot, which stacked up 544 yards in a 31-6 Week 1 romp at Conrad Weiser. The Cedars’ top priority: Keeping Spartans’ QB Kye Harting under wraps. He lit up the Scouts’ secondary, clicking on 14-of-25 passes for 346 yards — a spiffy 24.7 yards per completion — with three TD tosses, and WR Zac Nagle caught seven of those passes for 207 yards (a gaudy 29.6 yards per snag) with a pair of TD grabs. Here’s some good news for Lebanon: The Cedars held Palmyra to just 43 air yards in Week 1, and Lebanon’s D intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. The Cougars won 14-6, but the Cedars’ D hung in there, allowing 206 yards in all. Here are six names to know: Derrick Briddel, Munir Lower, Alexandel Orosco, Julian Selmon, Robert Spivey-Nickerson and Zahir Stoner will be manning the secondary for Lebanon. They must keep tabs on Nagle and the Spartans’ fun-bunch wideout crew — while getting some help up front so Harting isn’t picking out wide-open targets all night. Lebanon at Garden Spot in Sparty Nation. Circle it.

3. Speaking of tough defensive matchups … Hempfield will have its hands full Friday when York comes to Landisville. The Bearcats feature ace RB Jahiem White, who is headed for West Virginia next year. He’s tough to tackle, and he’s closing in fast on a school record; after his 118-yard rushing day in Week 1, White is just 180 rushing yards shy of the program’s mark. York dropped a heart-breaker on Saturday; playing at Chambersburg in the Peach Bowl Showcase, the Bearcats’ dropped a gut-wrencher 28-24 decision to WPIAL power Woodland Hills. York had fourth-and-goal at the 1 with 15 seconds to go, but Woody Hills stuffed White and won it. York QB Sam Stoner — a crafty lefty — passed for 222 yards and a TD, and he tacked on a TD keeper for the Bearcats, who will face a Hempfield squad coming off a 30-13 win at Dallastown. The Black Knights’ D stymied the Wildcats, holding them to just 54 rushing yards. That could bode well heading into Friday’s matchup vs. White. We figured Hempfield would post one of the top defensive units in the L-L League; we’ll see just how stingy that group is when York comes calling.

